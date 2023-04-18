Chelsea's Premier League rivals set to go head-to-head with Blues to appoint Luis Enrique as manager: Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly set to be challenged by Tottenham Hotspur in their pursuit of former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique.

According to the Telegraph (via the Mirror), Spurs are set to interview Enrique over their managerial vacancy as they look to replace Antonio Conte. The Italian coach was sacked on March 27 becoming the club's fourth managerial dismissal in as many years. His longtime assistant Christian Stelleni has been placed in temporary charge.

Chelsea are in a similar situation as they dismissed Graham Potter on April 3 after a poor campaign at Stamford Bridge. The English coach succeeded Thomas Tuchel last September but oversaw a calamitous reign in the Blues' dugout.

It appears the two London rivals are set to go head-to-head for Enrique, who is currently jobless. He left his role as Spain's national team boss after their last 16 exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Enrique flew to London earlier this month for talks with Chelsea over succeeding Potter. He wanted the job straight away and has reportedly been irritated by the appointment as Frank Lampard as caretaker boss until the end of the season.

Tottenham are aware of the west Londoners' interest in Enrique. They want to hold talks over their vacancy as the Spaniard makes a decision on his future. He was a massive success in La Liga with Barcelona from 2014 to 2017. The Spanish coach won the Spanish title twice and the UEFA Champions League.

However, Enrique is not thought to be Spurs' first choice. The Lilywhites also have former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, Feyenoord manager Arne Slot and Burnley coach Vincent Kompany on their shortlist.

Tottenham currently sit fifth in the league, three points off fourth-placed Newcastle United, having played one game more. They have seven games remaining to try and clinch Champions League qualification. Chelsea are 11th, 17 points off the top four, and Champions League qualification is all but over.

Luis Enrique could lure Barcelona midfielder Gavi to Chelsea

Luis Enrique handed Gavi his international debut aged 17.

According to Diario AS, Luis Enrique could have a key role to play in Chelsea's pursuit of Barcelona teenager Gavi. The Blues have reportedly been in negotiations with the midfielder's representatives due to his contract situation at Camp Nou.

Gavi, 18, is registered as an academy player in the contract he has with Barca until 2026. There is a clause in this contract that allows him to leave as a free agent if he is not signed as a first-team member by June 30.

The Spanish midfielder is said to be a fan of Enrique and his appointment could convince the player on a move to Stamford Bridge. He has scored two goals and provided six assists in 41 games across competitions. He won the Kopa Trophy for his exploits in the 2021-22 campaign.

Luis Enrique was behind Gavi's integration into the Spain national team. He has since earned 19 caps, scoring three goals, and featured for La Roja at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Poll : 0 votes