Chelsea's stance on ripping up £25m Jadon Sancho agreement with Manchester United comes to light: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly looking to back out of the agreement to sign Jadon Sancho permanently from Manchester United. The Blues are not impressed with the Englishman and are unwilling to pay £25 million to sign him.

As per a report in iPaper, Chelsea are willing to pay a fee to avoid signing Sancho in the summer. They are looking to come to an agreement with Manchester United soon as the former Borussia Dortmund star has failed to impress.

The loan move this season came with a £25 million obligation to buy for the Blues. However, his two goals and four assists in 23 Premier League matches have left the club wanting more and they are now keen on getting out of the obligation.

William Gallas urged his former side to back out of the agreement last week and claimed that the Englishman has not done anything to keep his place at the club. He said via Metro:

"That player has talent. He’s a talented player, everybody knows this, but we don’t know why he can’t perform and can’t show what he can do. At Dortmund, he was magnificent. At Manchester United it didn’t work well for him. He came to Chelsea and at the beginning we saw that Sancho from Dortmund, but then he disappeared.

"I don’t know what the problem is, but at the moment he can’t stay at Chelsea because he has to do more. When you play in the Premier League you have to play every game at the highest level. It’s not easy, but you can’t just play well for a few games and then chill out."

"Did you see him dribble past his left-back today? No. He did nothing. He didn’t challenge his left-back opponent. He always gets the ball, does some skills, and then passes the ball back. We want to see more, especially when you are the winger."

Manchester United signed Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for a reported £73 million. Sir Jim Ratcliffe has revealed that they are to pay £17 million of that this summer.

Enzo Maresca backs Chelsea to get better after injured trio return

Enzo Maresca believes Chelsea have suffered because of the injuries to Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke. The manager revealed that Cole Palmer was out with a muscle injury against Arsenal, but is confident that the trio will return after the international break.

He said via Metro:

"It’s a huge difference if you think of the three players with most goals for us are Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke. Not one of them was on the pitch today. For two of them, they have already been out a long time, so it is normal that offensively we struggle a little bit, even if – until today – we are the second or the third best attacking team in the league."

Chelsea face Tottenham next in the league on April 3 before taking on Brentford three days later. They are to remain in London for the entirety of April in the Premier League, with the only long-distance travel would be to Legia Warszawa in the Conference League.

