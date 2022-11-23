Chelsea's stance on signing Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer explained - Reports 

According to Daily Telegraph correspondent Matt Law, Chelsea currently have no plans to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the winter transfer window, contrary to rumors that have made the rounds in recent weeks.

The Englishman made the revelation in a post on his official Twitter account. He wrote:

"As of now, Chelsea have no plans to try to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. I don't expect that to change but I've learned to never say never in football."

Cristiano Ronaldo's future has returned to the spotlight following his departure from Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had his contract terminated by the Red Devils yesterday (22 November) after his controversial interview with Piers Morgan which hit the air last week.

Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT As of now, Chelsea have no plans to try to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. I don't expect that to change but I've learned to never say never in football. As of now, Chelsea have no plans to try to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. I don't expect that to change but I've learned to never say never in football.

As it stands, the Portuguese is without a club and is expected to find himself a new destination for the remainder of the season. Amid the ongoing World Cup, the player's agent Jorge Mendes is expected to be working on sorting his client's future ahead of a January move.

Chelsea have been rumored to be among the former Manchester United superstar's next destinations over the last few weeks. Owner Todd Boehly is said to be interested in luring Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge and even tried to explore the option during the summer transfer window.

However, Blues manager Graham Potter is apparently not keen on signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. As per the Daily Mail, the English tactician is opposed to bringing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to Chelsea.

It is still unclear which club will end up being Ronaldo's next destination. The attacker has also been linked with a move to Newcastle United as well as Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nasr. A return to his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon or even a switch to the MLS can't be ruled out at this point.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB @ChrisWheelerDM] Like Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter doesn’t want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for Chelsea. #MUFC Like Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter doesn’t want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for Chelsea. #MUFC [@ChrisWheelerDM]

How Cristiano Ronaldo could be a useful asset for Chelsea

Ronaldo in action against Chelsea.

The west London outfit failed to impress in their games before the World Cup break, especially in the attack where they misfired seriously. The Blues failed to find the back of the net in each of their last three matches, where they lost to Arsenal, Manchester City, and Newcastle United.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was signed to bolster the offense, is still struggling to find his feet at Stamford Bridge, scoring just once in six Premier League outings so far.

As a result, it wouldn't be a bad idea to sign Ronaldo as a short-term option until the end of the season. On his day, the Portuguese superstar is lethal in front of goal. His hunger and winning mentality could come in handy for the west London outfit.

Get France vs Australia LIVE Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes