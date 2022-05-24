Chelsea could sell 3 players to make move for Arsenal and Tottenham target: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on Raheem Sterling's situation at Manchester City. The Blues are planning a move for the Englishman if one of Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech puts in a transfer request.

As per Matt Law of Telegraph, Tottenham and Arsenal are also interested in signing Sterling this summer. However, Chelsea would be the 'most attractive option' should he opt against signing a new deal at Manchester City.

Werner, Pulisic, and Ziyech are looking for more game time at the club and are set to hold talks with Tuchel. All three players are open to leaving the club should they get a good offer.

Chelsea have not ruled out a sale of the three forwards, and Matt Law claims they could be open to selling all three if needed.

However, if the club are to sell, they would consider filling the void straight away. Sterling is seen as the top target should one of the three leave this summer.

Pulisic and Sterling considering their Chelsea and Manchester City futures

Christian Pulisic has confirmed that he wants to play more regularly and has stated that he will do his best to prove his worth to Thomas Tuchel in Chelsea training.

He told The Guardian earlier this month:

"Yeah. Of course, I want to be on the pitch. I enjoy this club a lot. I'm hoping that I can get more opportunities. Do the absolute best I can in training, train hard and show him [Tuchel] on a daily basis that I'm ready to play. And then of course on the pitch, I have to make an impact."

When quizzed back in April, Raheem Sterling remained coy on his Manchester City future. Evening Standard quoted him saying:

"I'm in a good mood and a good spirit. We're fighting for the title and we're in the semi-finals of the Champions League, so there is not much more I can ask for. I'm happy to be playing and to be contributing. It would be selfish of me to speak of any contract situation."

Romelu Lukaku is also set to hold talks with Tuchel about his future.

