Chelsea send ‘lucrative offer’ to bring Antonio Conte back as replacement for Mauricio Pochettino: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly sent their former boss Antonio Conte a lucrative offer as they look to replace Mauricio Pochettino in the summer.

According to The Sun, Pochettino is under fire after a disappointing season with the west Londoners. Currently, they're placed eighth in the league standings and are 16 points behind the Champions League spots.

Amid these poor performances, it is believed that the Blues are looking to bring back Conte, who is currently without a job. He previously spent two seasons at Stamford Bridge from 2016 to 2018, during which the Italian coach won the Premier League and FA Cup once each.

However, he was axed after the 2017/18 campaign after his team failed to make the top four in the Premier League. Since then, Conte has gone on to manage Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan.

The aforementioned report states that a move for the ex-Juventus manager will not be straightforward, with the likes of AC Milan and Napoli interested in his services. To make matters worse for Pochettino, his team have failed to win any silverware this campaign.

Therefore, it is likey that the Argentine could be on his way out of Chelsea after the season's conclusion. To date, he's managed 47 matches as Blues boss across competitions, winning 23 of those clashes, losing 14, and playing out 10 draws.

Gary Neville believes Chelsea sacking Mauricio Pochettino could be a big mistake

Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester United legend Gary Neville offered his opinion on rumors suggesting that Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino could be on his way out after just one season.

The former defender believes that it would be foolish to keep chopping and changing. Insisting that the Blues need stability more than anything else, he told Sky Sports:

"There was talk about Pochettino being under pressure a month or so ago. But I think it would be madness to change the coach whose quality of work with these type of players is renowned."

"Making sure you have stability through another transfer window seems more critical than the idea someone else would come in and do a better job. That doesn't feel right."

Most recently, Chelsea defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in a London derby on Thursday (May 2). They play West Ham United, Nottingham Forest, Brighton and Bournemouth in their final four fixtures before the season's conclusion.