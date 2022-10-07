Chelsea set to appoint new technical director after meeting earlier this week: Reports

As per journalist Matt Law, former RB Leipzig technical director Christopher Vivell is set to join Chelsea in the same role following a meeting this past week.

The Blues have been looking for a new director at Stamford Bridge, with names such as Sevilla's Monchi and Borussia Dortmund's Michael Zorc in the mix.

Chelsea were rejected by RB Salzburg's Christoph Freund in September, but they now seem to have their man in Vivell.

The German left his role as Leipzig's director this past week and held talks with the west Londoners over the job.

Vivell had been the Bundesliga side's technical director since 2020 but left the Red Bull Arena following a meeting with the Premier League club.

He previously worked at Salzburg alongside Freund, with the duo unearthing Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

The German also lured Timo Werner back to Leipzig from Stamford Bridge this past summer for £18 million.

RB Leipzig English @RBLeipzig_EN



"Timo Werner is a fantastic striker who brings another dynamic to our attack thanks to his profile. He has a lot of experience on the international stage and knows RB Leipzig very well."



#WeAreLeipzig Christopher Vivell, technical director:"Timo Werner is a fantastic striker who brings another dynamic to our attack thanks to his profile. He has a lot of experience on the international stage and knows RB Leipzig very well." Christopher Vivell, technical director:"Timo Werner is a fantastic striker who brings another dynamic to our attack thanks to his profile. He has a lot of experience on the international stage and knows RB Leipzig very well."🔴⚪ #WeAreLeipzig https://t.co/T3unww4zEB

Vivell was behind Leipzig's signing of defender Josko Gvardiol, who is being linked with a move to Chelsea.

Vivell's contract details are yet to be disclosed, but an announcement over his arrival can be expected in due course.

The Blues spent big this past summer with an expenditure of £253.8 million.

They lured the likes of Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to west London.

Chelsea make recruitment changes as Graham Potter's reign begins

The Blues' overhaul is taking shape

Chelsea have backed new manager Potter on a five-year contract and seemingly view the English tactician as a long-term appointment.

Potter has overseen two wins and one draw in his first three games in charge, the latest being an impressive 3-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League.

He arrived at Stamford Bridge from Brighton & Hove Albion, a club who were renowned for their astute recruitment.

During his tenure, the Seagulls signed the likes of Moises Caicedo, Pascal Groß and Leandro Trossard.

It appears the Blues' hierarchy are now putting plans in place to aid Potter's recruitment with the coach not being in the role during their summer window.

LDN @LDNFootbalI

• Todd Boehly (Owner, Chairman)

• Christopher Vivell (Technical Director)



The new structure at Chelsea Football Club… • Graham Potter (Head Coach)• Todd Boehly (Owner, Chairman)• Christopher Vivell (Technical Director)The new structure at Chelsea Football Club… • Graham Potter (Head Coach)• Todd Boehly (Owner, Chairman)• Christopher Vivell (Technical Director) The new structure at Chelsea Football Club… 🔥 https://t.co/An4QUaeNhM

Prior to the summer, Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech headed the recruitment at Stamford Bridge but departed following Todd Boehly's takeover of the club.

Their exit had left Chelsea in need of new recruitment staff and Vivell is expected to be the first of what could be a number of new appointments.

The west Londoners currently sit fifth in the Premier League, having won four of their seven opening league fixtures.

They next face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on October 8 looking to continue their push for a top-four finish.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes