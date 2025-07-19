Chelsea set asking price for Raheem Sterling; his preference when choosing next club comes to light: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly named their asking price for Raheem Sterling as they look to offload the 30-year-old. As reported by Metro, the Blues are ready to part ways with Sterling for just £20 million this summer.

Ad

Enzo Maresca's side have had an eventful transfer window this time out, having splashed over £210 million on seven new signings. However, they have struggled somewhat to offload unwanted players.

Noni Madueke, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Djordje Petrovic have been shown the exit door but Chelsea still have a host of players on the fringes. Sterling is on the top of the list alongside Joao Felix, Christopher Nkunku, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Axel Disasi and Ben Chilwell.

Ad

Trending

Enzo Maresca reportedly has no interest in keeping Sterling and shipped him out on loan to Arsenal last season. The England international endured the worst season of his career at the Emirates, scoring just once in 28 games.

Mikel Arteta's side, quite naturally, did not make a permanent move for Sterling and signed Madueke from the Blues instead. The west London giants now face a tricky situation as they are struggling to find a buyer for the former Liverpool and Manchester City star.

Ad

Chelsea splashed £47.5 million for Sterling's services from Manchester City back in 2022. The winger has made 81 appearances for the Blues to date, scoring just 19 times and providing 15 assists.

Sterling currently earns a whopping £325,000-a-week at Stamford Bridge, which poses a significant challenge in finding a club. On top of that, the 82-cap England international is understood to be unwilling to move away from London. His eight-year-old son Thiago recently joined Arsenal’s academy, and his family are also well-settled in the English capital.

Ad

Chelsea offer two players to Real Madrid as part of a swap deal to sign Rodrygo: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly willing to offer Real Madrid Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku as part of a swap deal to land Rodrygo. As reported by Real Madrid Confidencial, Enzo Maresca's side are looking to use Felix and Nkunku as a sweetener in a deal to sign Rodrygo.

Ad

Rodrygo's future at the Santiago Bernabeu has been up in the air in recent weeks, with a host of clubs reportedly keen on his services. Arsenal and Liverpool have both been strongly linked with the Brazilian, but Chelsea have also joined the chase.

Rodrygo is reportedly concerned about his situation at the Bernabeu after seeing his gametime reduced under Xabi Alonso. He only played 92 minutes in the FIFA Club World Cup and started just one game.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are looking to offload Felix and Nkunku along with several other fringe players. Felix joined the Blues last summer but spent the second half of the season on loan at AC Milan, where he failed to impress. Nkunku, on the other hand, has also failed to live up to his £52 million price tag due to inconsistency and injury problems.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More