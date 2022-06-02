Chelsea set to battle it out with Real Madrid for 27-year-old Manchester City forward-Reports

Chelsea and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling during the summer transfer window.

According to The Times, Chelsea and Real Madrid could attempt to sign Sterling this summer as he has just a year remaining on his contract with Manchester City. The Premier League champions could therefore opt to sell him rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

The England international scored 17 goals and provided nine assists in 47 appearances last season. Despite his impressive goals and assists tally, there is a feeling that Sterling has not reached his full potential at the Etihad Stadium, and that his role at the club could diminish next season due to the presence of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, and Riyadh Mahrez.

He was used as a second-half substitute in both legs of the semi-finals of the Champions League against Real Madrid, and on the final day of the Premier League season against Aston Villa. This has led fans and pundits to believe he could seek a move away from the club this summer.

Chelsea are likely to be provided with the funds to sign their top transfer targets this summer by their new owner Todd Boehly. A lack of goals from their strikers and wingers proved to be one of the major reasons behind their inability to challenge for the Premier League title, or beat Liverpool in the EFL and FA Cup finals.

The likes of Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Timo Werner failed to produce the goods on a regular basis last season. The Blues could therefore attempt to sign Raheem Sterling, whose goal scoring abilities could go a long way in solving the west London club's attacking problems.

Real Madrid failed to sign PSG forward Kylian Mbappe as the Frenchman opted to extend his deal with Mauricio Pochettino's side. Los Blancos reportedly view Sterling as an alternative to the 23-year-old.

GOAL @goal Real Madrid and Chelsea are keeping an eye on Raheem Sterling's situation at Manchester City, according to The Guardian Real Madrid and Chelsea are keeping an eye on Raheem Sterling's situation at Manchester City, according to The Guardian 👀 https://t.co/aE4BHkug7t

Manchester City are unlikely to entertain offers for Real Madrid and Chelsea target Raheem Sterling

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

Raheem Sterling scored 31 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City during the 2019-20 campaign. The winger was widely considered one of the best forwards in the world at the time, and was expected to continue producing such numbers over the next few seasons.

Sterling, however, suffered a massive slump in form during the 2020-21 campaign, scoring just 14 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions. Despite ending last season as Manchester City's third highest goalscorer in all competitions, there is a feeling that the 27-year-old has failed to reach his potential at the Etihad Stadium and could benefit from a move away from the club.

Pep Guardiola's side are, however, unlikely to entertain offers for the former Liverpool star as his pace, dribbling, and directness add another dimension to the club's attack.

Simon Bajkowski @spbajko Raheem Sterling wants to make as big an impact as possible on football in his career. He will have tempting offers from elsewhere this summer, but is also aware he really isn't far off a remarkable bit of #mcfc history manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Raheem Sterling wants to make as big an impact as possible on football in his career. He will have tempting offers from elsewhere this summer, but is also aware he really isn't far off a remarkable bit of #mcfc history manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

Manchester City possess a number of attackers who are good in possession, but do not have very few individuals who have the speed and can torment defences like Raheem Sterling. Furthermore, he has helped the club win four Premier League titles, a FA Cup, and four EFL Cups.

The Premier League champions could therefore reject the advances of Real Madrid and Chelsea and focus on extending Sterling's contract.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far