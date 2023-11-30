Chelsea set to begin contract talks with 23-year-old who Pochettino views as a 'key member' of his rebuild: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to begin talks with Conor Gallagher over renewing his contract which currently expires in June 2025.

TEAMTalk reports that Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino views Gallagher as a 'key member' of his rebuild at Stamford Bridge. The west Londoners don't want to lose the England international on a free in two years.

Gallagher has been a prominent member of Pochettino's Chelsea side this season, making 16 appearances across competitions. He's provided four assists and has even captained his boyhood club on occasion.

The English midfielder was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur during the summer. He remained at Stamford Bridge but was reportedly considering departing if he lacked game time this season.

That didn't happen, with Gallagher being a mainstay in Pochettino's midfield. The Argentine coach spoke about the player's contract situation and expressed his delight with his performances (via Metro):

"Even if you want to extend the contract, you stop and speak. Of course, he is a player that is doing fantastic. We are so happy with how he is doing."

Gallagher made his debut for Chelsea's senior team three years ago aged 20. He's gone on to make 61 appearances, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

Chelsea's Raheem Sterling has been nominated for the Premier League's November Player of the Month

Raheem Sterling enjoyed a fantastic November.

Raheem Sterling's stellar form during November has seen him earn a place on the six-man shortlist for the Premier League's Player of the Month. The English attacker enjoyed a superb past month, posting two goals and one assist in three games.

The 28-year-old played Nicolas Jackson through on goal for the Colombian to score one of his three goals in a 4-1 win against nine-man Tottenham Hotspur on November 6.

Sterling hit a fine strike in the west Londoners' enthralling 4-4 draw against former club Manchester City on November 12. He followed that up with another goal in his side's 4-1 loss to Newcastle United on November 25.

It's been an impressive upturn in form displayed by the Chelsea winger following a frustrating 2022-23 campaign. He's bagged six goals and two assists in 15 games across competitions under Pochettino this season.

That's a stark contrast from the somewhat underwhelming nine goals and four assists in 38 games he managed last season. Many reckon he deserves a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of next year's European Championships.

Sterling is joined by City's Jeremy Doku, Newcastle's Anthony Gordon, Luton Town's Thomas Kaminski, Manchester United's Harry Maguire, and Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier on the Player of the Month shortlist.