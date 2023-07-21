Chelsea set to challenge Premier League side for 26-year-old defender - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to battle West Ham United for Real Betis centre-back Luiz Felipe.

The one-cap Italy international joined the La Liga side last summer on a free transfer from SS Lazio and signed a five-year deal. He went on to make 30 appearances across competitions and is seen as a key part of Manuel Pellegrini's XI.

According to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo (h/t SportWitness), West Ham contacted Felipe's agents earlier this month. But they have delayed making an offer, which has allowed Chelsea to enter the race.

The 26-year-old is valued at €20 million by Real Betis. Chelsea's urgency to sign a new centre-back is directly related to Wesley Fofana's serious ACL injury which sidelines him for several months.

The Blues have entered the market for a new central defender as a result, and Felipe has been added to their shortlist. He was born in Brazil but has played his football in Europe since leaving Ituano for Lazio seven years ago.

Felipe made 144 appearances across competitions for Le Aquile and won three domestic cup competitions. Chelsea, meanwhile, have seen the back of Kalidou Koulibaly and Cesar Azpilicueta this summer.

The return of Levi Colwill from his loan spell at Brighton & Hove Albion could have, to some extent, covered for the two senior defenders' departures. But Fofana's injury has now left Pochettino with just Colwill, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile and Trevoh Chalobah as his centre-back options.

Silva is 38 years old and is in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge. Chalobah and Badiashile, meanwhile, have struggled to make themselves a regular fixture in the club's starting XI.

Ethan Ampadu reveals Tyler Adams message after completing Leeds switch from Chelsea

Ethan Ampadu could have come in handy for Chelsea next season in Wesley Fofana's extended absence.

The Wales international can play in multiple positions in midfield and defense. But he completed his £7 million switch from Chelsea to Leeds United earlier this week.

After joining the Elland Road outfit on a four-year deal, the 22-year-old revealed he talked about Leeds with Tyler Adams earlier this summer. He told LUFC TV, via GOAL:

"When the interest was there, I gave him a message and we spoke a little bit. He couldn't speak highly enough about the club. He's a good friend, and we have always stayed in touch."

Since his move from Exeter City six years ago, Ampadu made just 12 senior appearances for the Blues. He linked up with Adams (24) at RB Leipzig during his first loan spell away from Stamford Bridge, which came in the 2019-20 campaign.