Chelsea set to complete £105 million swoop for Raphinha and 27-year-old superstar - Reports

Chelsea are keen on signing Raphinha from Leeds United and Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this week. The Blues have opened talks for both players and are working on getting the deals over the line quickly.

As per a report in The Sun, the talks for both forwards are going well, and they could be done deals soon. Chelsea are reportedly going to pay around £55 million for Raphinha, while they are planning to offer £50 million for Sterling.

The Spurs Web @thespursweb Raheem Sterling is unlikely to consider a move to Tottenham this summer.



Arsenal were keen on signing Raphinha from Leeds this summer and made bids for the Brazilian. However, both their offers were rejected by the Yorkshire side, which allowed the Blues to swoop in and agree a deal with Leeds.

The report adds that the new Chelsea chairman, Todd Boehly, is ready to splash the cash to back Thomas Tuchel in the market, and this is just the start. The Blues are also working on getting defenders in, with reports linking another Manchester City star, Nathan Ake, with the Blues.

Pep Guardiola wants Chelsea target to stay at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola is a fan of Raheem Sterling and wants the Chelsea target to stay at Manchester City.

He spoke highly of the Englishman and admitted:

"Nobody doubts how important it is. What I want is [day after day] to play good. Not just him, but all the players. If we count the amount of games he has played since we are together, it is a lot. He is a key player. About the future, I don't know what is going to happen. The club decides. I give my opinion, but of course, the club takes the decision all the time."

He continued:

"I have known Raheem for six seasons; this season he was outstanding in goals, assists and his contribution to the team and for himself. During that period, there are highs and lows, it is part of life. These are not honeymoons. Always there are problems and you have to solve it."

Sterling joined Manchester City in 2015 from Liverpool for a reported £44 million with another £5 million in add-ons which made him the most expensive English player of all time at the time. He has made 200 goal contributions in 300+ appearances for the Cityzens.

