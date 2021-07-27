Chelsea set to complete their first signing of the summer – reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to announce the signing of goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli this week. Bettinelli is a free agent after leaving Fulham in the summer.

As per a report in The Guardian, Chelsea have offered Bettinelli a contract, with the 29-year-old set to undergo a medical and become the Blues' third-choice keeper.

Bettinelli was a target for Arsenal and Aston Villa as well, but the goalkeeper opted for a move to Chelsea.

Bettinelli has made 120 appearances for Fulham in all competitions during 11 years at the club, keeping 31 clean sheets.

Chelsea let go of Willy Caballero at the end of last season and were in the market for a third-choice keeper. They were linked with Wayne Hennessey, but Burnley managed to snap him up before the Blues could finalize a deal.

Thomas Tuchel on pre-season with Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is yet to settle on his final squad for the upcoming season. The German wants to observe all the players at his disposal before picking the best combination for the 2021-22 season.

"I don't judge on where you come from or what your history is, or what you earn or what your status is," Tuchel told Chelsea's official website. I'm in charge of this group so they get my 100 per cent. I give my everything, they give it back, they make me smile, I give even more, that makes them smile, they give even more."

"You try every year to create a certain atmosphere where everybody is happy to come, everybody feels valued, everybody feels confident but everybody knows at the same time what is expected from them and then you have to live up to your talent."

"These guys are full of talent and now it's on us to push them to their highest level possible. Then we will decide is this in the moment good enough for us, does this help us, is it better for the player to go on loan or get sold. This comes as the last step in this give and take."

Chelsea have also been linked with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer, while a few senior players are expected to be shipped out.

