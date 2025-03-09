Chelsea set to lauch €60 million bid to sign Barcelona star wanted by PSG - Reports

Chelsea have set their sights on Barcelona midfielder Gavi, according to Fichajes.net. The Spanish midfielder signed a new deal with the Catalans in January this year until 2030, but that hasn't ended speculation regarding his future.

The 20-year-old was once indispensable to the LaLiga giants' plans, but an ACL injury appears to have derailed his career. Gavi returned to full fitness in October last year, but has struggled to fit into Hansi Flick's plans.

The Spaniard has registered two goals and three assists from 24 games across competitions for Barcelona this season. However, only 12 of them have been starts, and Gavi is understandably frustrated at his lack of regular game time.

Chelsea are keeping a close watch on the situation and are ready to prise him away this summer. The Blues have invested heavily on talented young players of late and the Spaniard fits the bill perfectly. The London giants are also planning for midfield reinforcements this year and reportedly are even willing to offer €60m to secure his services.

Chelsea believe that the player deserves a leading role in the team, which Barcelona are unable to hand him at the moment. However, the Blues will face competition from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the race for Gavi.

Interestingly, the Spaniard has always insisted that he wants to stay at Camp Nou. He also enjoys a cordial relationship with Flick, so prising him away won't be easy.

Will Chelsea and Barcelona lock horns for a Serie A forward this year?

Gavi's future remains uncertain

Chelsea and Barcelona could lock horns for the services of Rafael Leao this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Portuguese forward is one of the most lethal attackers in Europe and has been in top form for AC Milan in recent seasons.

Leao has registered 10 goals and nine assists from 39 games across competitions this campaign. However, the Rossoneri are planning to cash in on him this summer as they prepare to revamp their squad.

Chelsea are looking to add more bite to their attack this summer, with the likes of Jadon Sancho struggling to impress. Mykhaylo Mudryk is out of action after failing a doping test, while Joao Felix is out on loan and is no longer a part of plans.

The Blues apparently believe Leao's arrival could solve their attacking issues, although Barcelona are in the race as well. The Catalans are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old and are unlikely to give up without a fight.

