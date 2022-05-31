Chelsea set loan fee and asking price for Romelu Lukaku after interest from Inter: Reports

Chelsea have decided on the loan fee and the asking price for their misfiring striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Blues shattered a club record to bring the Belgian international back to the club last summer in a deal worth £97.5 million from Serie A giants Inter Milan. However, the move has so far proven to be a disaster for both the player and the London club.

The Mirror suggests that Chelsea have set a huge loan fee of £20 million on the Belgian striker. The report also suggests that a fixed price of around £65 million will be needed to make the signing permanent after the first year on loan.

As per the report, Inter Milan have registered an interest in taking the former Anderlecht attacker back. However, they might struggle to meet the financial demands of the deal.

It has also been reported that Lukaku himself might not be prepared to leave Stamford Bridge for the second time just a year after his return. The all-time Belgian top scorer reportedly wants to know Tuchel's plans for him after a poor first season under the German.

Big things were expected from Lukaku after Chelsea signed him after letting him go seven years ago. However, the Serie A winning striker has had a nightmare season for the Blues, having scored just 15 goals in 44 games across all competitions.

The big Belgian sparked plenty of controversy following his interview with Sky Italia in December, in which he claimed he was not happy at the club. He also made it no secret that he wished to return to Inter Milan in the future.

Chelsea have a big decision to make with Lukaku

Chelsea find themselves in a difficult situation with Lukaku seemingly not a player for Thomas Tuchel's system.

However, the huge investment they made in the striker just a year ago means that they will incur a substantial loss if they offload him right now. At 29 years of age, Lukaku's value is likely to go down at a rapid rate.

It will be incredibly difficult for the Blues to find a buyer for the Belgian this summer. and a loan deal could be the only solution.

Another option for the Blues will be to give the 29-year-old another season to impress. However, for that to work, Tuchel must play to the strengths of the forward.

