Chelsea set to make €30 million move to sign Barcelona star in the summer - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to make a €30 million offer for the signature of versatile Barcelona star Ferran Torres. As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, the Blues are considering a move for the former Manchester City attacker.

Barcelona have mostly used Ferran Torres as a squad option since acquiring his signature from Manchester City in 2022. The 24-year-old has done pretty well when he has been given chances but he has not been able to establish himself as a regular starter.

Torres has found the back of the net 10 times and provided three assists in 26 appearances for Hansi Flick's side this season. However, he has only started nine games across competitions and has been called on from the bench on 17 occasions.

Overall, the Spaniard has made 139 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 35 goals and setting up another 16. The versatile attacker has also been a solid player for Spain over the years, contributing with 21 goals and five assists in 48 games.

The former Valencia star is expected to make a move away from Camp Nou this summer due to a lack of first-team minutes. Chelsea are reportedly keen on the winger as Enzo Maresca looks to bolster his attack.

The 24-year-old came through the youth ranks of Valencia and made a move to Manchester City in 2020 after impressing with Los Ches. He played just 43 times (16 goals and four assists) for Pep Guardiola's side and moved back to Spain with Barcelona in January 2022.

Chelsea expected to rival Barcelona for Serie A star: Reports

Chelsea and Barcelona are expected to battle each other for the signature of AC Milan superstar Rafael Leao. As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Portugal international is eager to move away from San Siro after AC Milan's exit from the Champions League.

The Rossoneri lost 2-1 on aggregate to Feyenoord in the Champions League playoffs which will have a significant financial impact. They are also seventh in the Serie A standings at the moment and sit five points adrift of fourth-placed Juventus.

Leao has arguably been AC Milan's best player in recent years and has been subject to plenty of interest from top European giants. Barca have been heavily linked with the Portuguese winger's signature in recent years but could now face competition from Chelsea.

The 25-year-old has nine goals and eight assists in 35 appearances for AC Milan this season. In total, he has made 245 appearances for the Rossoneri to date, having contributed with 67 goals and 57 assists.

