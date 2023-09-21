Chelsea set to make stunning £52 million offer to sign Real Madrid target in January – Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to lodge a £52 million bid to snap up Real Madrid target and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic next January.

The Blues, who offloaded Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang earlier this summer, roped in two new players in an attempt to revamp their frontline in the last window.

They splashed £49 million to add Nicolas Jackson and Deivid Washington to their squad.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Chelsea are interested in launching a move to sign Vlahovic in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Their top brass are aiming to dish out £52 million to convince Juventus to sell their superstar, who has been in stellar form this season.

However, Chelsea are expected to face competition from Real Madrid and Arsenal soon. With both the clubs in a position to make the Serb a crucial presence in their squad, the Blues are in need to act quickly.

Vlahovic, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2026, has started the ongoing 2023-24 season with aplomb. He has contributed four goals and one assist in four Serie A appearances for the Bianconeri so far.

Overall, the Partizan Belgrade academy graduate has netted 27 goals and laid out four assists in 67 games across competitions for Juventus.

Dean Jones says Chelsea defender Reece James could join Real Madrid in the future

Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer insider Dean Jones provided insight into Real Madrid's transfer interest in Reece James. He elaborated:

"The Real Madrid interest in Reece James is nothing new. I know this has been there for a while now, and the player has been aware of it. But, currently, his complete focus has been on Chelsea, getting fit and emerging as a leader in this squad."

Claiming that the right-back could be tempted by Los Blancos' interest in the future should his team fail to shine this campaign, Jones added:

"The only thing Chelsea should worry about is if this season goes badly. The player is committed, but if they have anything like a repeat of last term, and Madrid make the offer for James, he's got a decision to make. Turning that down would not be easy."

James, 23, has established himself as one of the most important performers at the Blues over the past three seasons. He has scored 11 goals and laid out 20 assists in 148 appearances for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

An offensive-minded wing-back renowned for his crossing and shooting, James is currently out with a hamstring injury sustained last month. He is reportedly set to return after the international break in October.