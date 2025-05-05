Chelsea set to open talks with key player over contract extension amid standout season: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to commence talks over a contract extension for their midfield star, Moises Caicedo, given his performances this season. The Ecuador international already has a deal at Stamford Bridge that runs till the summer of 2031.

Now, Matt Law, a journalist for The Telegraph, claims that the Blues want to see Caicedo at their club for even longer. Providing an update about the situation, Law wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter):

"Moises Caicedo next in line for new Chelsea contract with talks expected this summer. Also how Champions League qualification will trigger player contract clauses."

Law suggests that Caicedo's extension will also depend on the west Londoners' ability to secure UEFA Champions League football for next season. At the moment, the Blues are placed fifth in the standings and need to finish at least in this position to achieve this goal.

They've got Nottingham Forest, who are sixth and have played a game less, chasing them. Aston Villa are in the mix as well, three points short of Enzo Maresca's side, having played the same number of matches.

As for Caicedo, he's been a reliable part of the deeper midfield area for Chelsea this season, having made 41 appearances across competitions, bagging a goal and five assists. Expect him to start for the Blues in their next Europa Conference League semi-final match on Thursday, May 08.

They face Djurgarden for the second leg of this final-four match at Stamford Bridge, with the score 4-1 in their favor after the first game.

Levi Colwill hails Stamford Bridge atmosphere after Chelsea v Liverpool

Levi Colwill

The Stamford Bridge atmosphere has come into question throughout this Premier League season. However, it seems as though the fans were up for it when Chelsea beat Liverpool 3-1 at home on Sunday, May 04.

Central defender Levi Colwill, who started this tie, lavished praise on the Blues fans for playing a part in this Premier League fixture. Speaking after this game, he said (via Chelsea News):

"It pushes us over the line, at times when we’re stuck in a low block and we’re defending, it gives us that extra belief and that extra man to try and not concede.”

Up next for the Blues in the league is a trip to St.James' Park to face Newcastle United on May 11. The Magpies are also contending for Champions League place, sitting fourth and level on points with the west London side.

