Chelsea set to recall loanee and integrate him into Mauricio Pochettino's first team: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to recall Cesare Casadei from his loan spell at EFL Championship side Leicester City.

The Daily Mail's Matt Law reports that the west Londoners are looking to bring Casadei back to Stamford Bridge. The Italian midfielder will take up a place in Pochettino's first team.

Casadei, 21, has majorly impressed at Leicester, helping Enzo Maresca's side surge to the top of the Championship table. He's made 25 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

The move comes as Chelsea look to turn their season around amid a poor showing thus far under Pochettino. His side sit ninth in the Premier League, nine points off the top four.

Pochettino currently has a large pool of midfielders at his disposal. Conor Gallagher, Moises Caicedo, and Enzo Fernandez have been regular starters under the Argentine coach this season.

However, summer signings Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu are sidelined with injuries. This may have played a significant role in the club's decision to recall Casadei.

The seven-cap Italy U21 international said that he intended to earn his place in Pochettino's side when returning to the club last summer. He's spent the previous season on loan at Championship outfit Reading:

"I’m really happy in England. Playing as a starter in the Championship has allowed me to experience the football of the greats. Now I’m going back to Chelsea to play my chances.”

Casadei is a versatile midfielder who can play in defensive, central and attacking midfield. He has yet to appear for the Premier League giants' senior team but has made 13 appearances for the U21s, scoring five goals.

Former Italy boss Roberto Mancini was impressed by Chelsea youngster Cesare Casadei

Roberto Mancini gave a glowing assessment of the Blues youngster.

Casadei's spell on loan at Reading last season caught the eye of former Italy national team manager Roberto Mancini. He majorly impressed at the FIFA U20 World Cup last summer, scoring seven goals in seven games while contributing two assists.

Mancini was full of praise for Casadei while in charge of Gli Azzurri. He said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"Cesare Casadei is really good. He had already impressed me during a stage at Coverciano. He went to England and played in the Championship a tough and formative league, almost like the Premier League. If it wasn’t for the U20 World Cup, he would be playing in the U21 already."

The former Manchester City boss' appraisal bodes well for Chelsea and they may have a new contender for a starting berth under Pochettino. He arrived at Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan in August 2022 for a reported £12 million.