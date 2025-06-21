Chelsea set to receive £8 million in cash if Liverpool secure £40 million deal for 24-year-old star due to transfer clause: Reports

Chelsea could reportedly receive £8 million if Liverpool pay £40 million for Marc Guehi. The Blues had put a 20% sell-on clause in the defender's contract when they sold him to Crystal Palace for £18 million in 2021.
The Reds have been highly active in the ongoing transfer window. They have already signed Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen. They are also reportedly set to sign Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth. In terms of outgoings, they are set to see Jarell Quansah join Leverkusen, as per The Telegraph (via Sport Bible).
Hence, to replace Quansah, Liverpool are looking to sign Marc Guehi. The England international has just one year left on his contract, but Crystal Palace are expected to demand a big fee for their captain. They also rejected a £70 million bid, including add-ons, from Tottenham Hotspur in January.
Hence, if he leaves for the Merseysiders for £40 million this summer, Chelsea will receive £8 million. Guehi came through the Blues' academy and made just two senior appearances for them. However, he's been excellent for Crystal Palace, recording 155 appearances. He has also earned 23 caps with England.
Former Chelsea defender Marc Guehi on his future amidst Liverpool links
With just one year left on his contract this summer, Marc Guehi's future has been under speculation for a while now. Aside from links to Tottenham Hotspur last summer, he has also been linked with Chelsea, Newcastle United, and now Liverpool.
Ahead of the FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 17, the Chelsea academy graduate was asked about his future at Palace, and he answered (via Sport Bible):
I think the most important thing is just always doing the best that I can for this football club. I come in every day and I try to be the same. I try to work hard. And you know, this football club has given me a lot.
"I'm still under contract at this football club, so my focus is always at this football club. So, you know, for me, the most important is just doing the best I can and seeing where the future holds."
Liverpool also parted ways with Joel Matip last summer, but didn't sign a replacement. Hence, if they are to sell Jarell Quansah, they will certainly look to strengthen their defense. They only have Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Joe Gomez as recognized senior centre-backs.