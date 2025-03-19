Chelsea set for transfer tussle with German powerhouse Bayern Munich for 25-year-old Serie A star: Reports

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are throwing their hats in the ring to sign AS Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar as he enters a contract deadlock with the Italian club, according to a report from Corriere della Sera (via Yahoo). The 25-year-old Serbian has enjoyed a good season, attracting attention from multiple European clubs.

Ad

Svilar, who joined Roma from Benfica in 2022, has played 42 times this season, keeping 14 clean sheets and establishing himself as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper. But according to the aforementioned report, he is demanding a salary of €4 million, compared to the €1 million he currently earns on his contract, which runs until 2027.

Roma, so far, have not agreed to his demands, giving suitors like Chelsea and Bayern Munich a chance to enter a transfer tussle for his services.

Ad

Trending

The Blues are keeping an eye on the situation as both Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen have not been reassuring between the sticks this term. As for Bayern Munich, the German giants are eager to begin an overhaul in the goalkeeping department, considering Manuel Neuer is currently 38 years old.

Chelsea plotting massive €180m move for Los Blancos duo Rodrygo and Endrick - Reports

Chelsea are preparing a record €180 million bid in an attempt to sign Real Madrid’s Brazilian duo Rodrygo and Endrick this summer, as per Fichajes (via Football Transfers). Endrick and Rodrygo, at around €100 million and €80 million, respectively, would overhaul the London side's attack.

Ad

Rodrygo has grown into a key player under Carlo Ancelotti, netting 13 times in 41 outings this season. His contract at the Bernabeu is set to expire in 2028. Endrick has not had consistent playing time in Spain due to the attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Rodrygo.

As much as Chelsea want to bring both players in, Real Madrid are not interested in parting ways with either. It has been claimed that both Rodrygo and Endrick are also eager to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Blues may look at other attacking targets, with Madrid likely unwilling to enter negotiations. Athletic Club’s Nico Williams and Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens are reportedly on their list as potential alternatives, while they have also been linked with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback