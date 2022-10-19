Chelsea could sign defender in January as European giants contemplating offering discount on €50m asking price: Reports

Chelsea are weighing up a move for Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries in January, as per InterLive.it.

The Blues have suffered a huge injury setback following the knee injury that Reece James picked up in a 2-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League on October 11.

The English right-back is set to be sidelined until mid-December at the earliest.

Off the back of this, Graham Potter's side are considering launching a move for Dumfries in January as they look to deal with James' absence.

The Dutch defender is valued at €50 million by Inter, but the Serie A giants may be willing to compromise on a cut-price deal of €40 million.

Dumfries joined the Nerazzurri in the summer of 2021 from PSV Eindhoven for €14.1 million.

He has made 14 appearances this season across competitions, scoring two goals and contributing as many assists.

The full-back has three years left on his contract at the San Siro and Chelsea are rivaled by Manchester United for his signature.

The Blues do hold a good relationship with Inter following the transfers of Cesare Casadei and Romelu Lukaku, which may pay dividends in negotiations.

Lukaku was sent to Inter on a season-long loan this past summer, while Casadei arrived at Stamford Bridge for €14.5 million.

Chelsea would be signing one of Europe's top right-backs in Dumfries

Dumfries has impressed for both club and country

Dumfries has impressed since joining Inter from PSV, making 59 appearances, scoring seven goals whilst contributing nine assists.

He made the move just after being a standout performer for the Netherlands at the UEFA European Championships in 2021.

Dumfries made four appearances for Oranje, scoring two goals and providing an assist.

The player's agent Rafaela Pimenta has been heaping praise on the right-back, lauding his motivational characteristics (via the aforementioned source):

“He is an exemplary professional, he wants to emerge, he wants to play. He always plans many goals and achieves them: I like him as a player, I like his concrete and positive attitude."

Chelsea have been a team on the turnaround under Potter, who was appointed in early September.

The west Londoners are unbeaten under the English tactician thus far, winning five of six fixtures.

Potter has propelled the Blues up the Premier League table where they currently sit fourth, with six wins in nine.

The race against time is on… But we won't give up.

A large part of both their attacking and defensive success this season came from James as he has been crucial in the Chelsea defense.

He has made 11 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and contributing as many assists.

Clearly, his absence will be impactful and a move for Dumfries is now being weighed up.

