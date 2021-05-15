Chelsea to sign either Romelu Lukaku or Erling Haaland this summer - Reports

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is ready to back Thomas Tuchel this summer by providing the funds to sign either Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku or Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland. Thomas Tuchel has reportedly made the signing of a striker the club's top priority for the upcoming transfer window.

According to the Sun, Abramovich will grant Tuchel £150 million to sign a top-quality striker this summer, which means that the German will have to choose between Romelu Lukaka and Erling Haaland.

Chelsea have made considerable progress since Thomas Tuchel took over the club's reins in January. The Blues will face Leicester City in Saturday's FA Cup final and Manchester City in the Champions League final. They also have a good chance of finishing in the top four of the Premier League this season.

The Blues have, however, lacked an out-and-out goal-scorer this season. Chelsea signed Timo Werner from RB Leipzig for £47.5 million last summer but the German is struggling to adapt to the speed and physicality of the English game.

Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud have fallen down the pecking order since Tuchel took over, and are likely to leave the club this summer. Chelsea will therefore, look to sign a proven striker when the transfer window opens.

Erling Haaland is currently one of the hottest properties in the world of football. The striker has scored an astonishing 39 goals in as many games for Borussia Dortmund this season, and is likely to move to one of Europe's top clubs in the near future.

Romelu Lukaku has also enjoyed an eye-catching season with Inter Milan. The Belgian has scored 28 goals in 42 games for the Serie A giants and helped Antonio Conte's side win their first Scudetto in eleven years.

Chelsea could look to sign Erling Haaland over Romelu Lukaku due to his age and re-sale value

RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund - DFB Cup Final 2021

In recent transfer windows, Chelsea have targeted a number of young talents with the potential to become world-class players such as Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell.

The Blues could thus prefer a move for Erling Haaland over Romelu Lukaku due to the Norwegian's age. At 20, Haaland has already become one of the most lethal finishers in the game and could develop even further. He looks set to become one of the best strikers in Europe over the next decade.

Inter Milan have fixed their price for striker Romelu Lukaku 😲#CFC and #MCFC are eyeing up a deal for the former #MUFC target man 🎯https://t.co/DSC5eDGYyH — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 13, 2021

Chelsea could also make a huge profit from any potential sale of Haaland in the future.

In contrast, the 28-year-old Lukaku probably has one big move left in his football career. The Belgian does, however, have experience of playing in the Premier League and looks like the finished product.