Chelsea slap £65 million price tag on Manchester United and Bayern Munich target: Reports

Chelsea have allegedly set a price tag of £65 million on Christopher Nkunku, who has drawn transfer interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Nkunku, 27, has reportedly grown frustrated with the lack of game time at his team so far this season. He has started just three of his 19 Premier League appearances this term, registering two goals so far.

Overall, the former RB Leipzig man has started 13 of his 29 appearances across competitions for the Blues this season. He has scored 13 goals and laid out four assists in just 1208 minutes of action so far.

Now, according to The Athletic, Chelsea do not see Nkunku leaving before the winter transfer deadline day despite interest from Manchester United and Bayern. They value the forward at around £65 million.

Manchester United told to sign Chelsea target

During a chat on his YouTube channel, Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand urged the Red Devils to launch a winter move for Chelsea-linked striker Victor Osimhen. He said (h/t Metro):

"I've watched [Rasmus] Hojlund closely the last two games... it just doesn't add up. I'd be going to get Osimhen now if we can do it from a financial standpoint. Get him on loan now! Guarantees you someone who can get on the end of things, scores goals, experienced, done it at the top level."

Sharing his honest thoughts on Rasmus Hojlund, Ferdinand continued:

"I just feel like because Hojlund was £70 million-odd, we're expecting the finished article. Unfortunately [he's not]. He's a young striker but normally a striker of that age comes in and learns off someone. He's got nobody to learn off. He's looking at [Joshua] Zirkzee who's like him. They both need someone to learn what it takes to be a Manchester United number nine."

Ferdinand, who lifted six Premier League titles as a player, concluded:

"What are they doing every day? What type of drills are they doing? In games, how are they adapting to each centre-half? All of these questions he's got in his head, he's got nobody sitting there going, 'This is what to do.' A big part of the recruitment now is buying young talented players but there needs to be an element of who are they going to learn from on the job."

Hojlund, who left Atalanta in a potential £72 million move in 2023, has made 28 appearances across competitions for Manchester United this season. He has scored seven goals, including just two league goals.

Osimhen, on the other hand, was heavily linked with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain earlier last summer. But, he joined Galatasaray on a loan switch from Napoli after failing to move to the aforesaid teams.

