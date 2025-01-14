Chelsea slap €70m price tag on 27-year-old star amid concrete interest from Bayern Munich: Reports

Chelsea have set a €70 million asking price for star forward Christopher Nkunku amid interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Italian journalist took to X (formerly Twitter) to report on the Nkunku transfer saga, with the Blues open to selling the Frenchman.

Bayern Munich are reportedly keen to sign Nkunku as a replacement for the ageing Thomas Muller in the ongoing January window. The France international previously enjoyed a brilliant stint in German football, finishing as the Bundesliga's top scorer in his final season at RB Leipzig.

Nkunku is said to be unhappy with playing a bit-part role in the Premier League and has thus shown his interest in moving back to Germany. The 27-year-old has only played 390 minutes of league football this season, with the bulk of his minutes coming in the domestic cups and Europa Conference League. But even then, the former Leipzig man is the Blues' joint top scorer this season with 13 goals across competitions.

Nkunku has over four years left on his contract with Chelsea, and the Blues will demand a full payment for his signature from Vincent Kompany's side rather than a deal including conditional add-ons. The Frenchman is keen to move away from Stamford Bridge to play regularly and help his chances of representing Les Blues at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Chelsea eyeing move for Bayern Munich youngster - Reports

Chelsea are looking to secure the signature of Bayern Munich's 19-year-old forward Mathys Tel on a permanent basis in the ongoing January window, as per The Athletic. The Blues have enquired about a potential deal for the teenager, who is said to have been on their radar for the best part of a year.

Tel has seen minutes hard to come by at the Allianz Arena this season, with Vincent Kompany handing him only seven appearances. The 19-year-old Frenchman signed a new deal with the club in 2024, and the Bundesliga giants are reluctant to let him leave.

Enzo Maresca's side see Tel as an ideal profile to join their squad due to his ability to play on the left wing and through the middle. With Mykhailo Mudryk suspended and Christopher Nkunku unsettled, the Blues are keen to sign Tel this month to add depth to their attacking ranks.

