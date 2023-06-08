Chelsea star has agreed personal terms with Manchester City - Reports

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has agreed personal terms with Manchester City for a summer move. The clubs are now expected to initiate contact regarding a transfer fee.

The Croatian midfielder's current deal with the Blues will expire at the end of the 2023-24 season and he has been linked with a move away this summer. Kovacic now looks on the verge of joining Premier League champions Manchester City.

The midfielder was a crucial player for the Blues in this 2022-23 season. He made 37 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Kovacic has so far made 221 appearances for Chelsea. He has won four trophies with the Blues, including the 2021 UEFA Champions League and the 2019 UEFA Europa League.

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic recently spoke about Manchester City links

Mateo Kovacic was recently asked about the transfer rumors linking him with a move to City. He called Pep Guardiola's side a "top team" and stated that the recently concluded season was a very bad one for Chelsea. Speaking to the media, Kovacic said (via Manchester Evening News):

“I have one more year, this season was very bad. Everything is going towards the fact that after five good years I will change, but in football anything can happen. Right now, I’m focused on Croatia and the Nations League.”

Kovacic further added:

“Manchester City is a top team and deserves to be in the Champions League final. That’s what I have to say. The summer is long, we’ll see what happens. Chelsea is phenomenal for me. I love the city and the fans, they love me, I have wonderful memories of them. We’ll see what happens.”

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan's future at City is uncertain. His current deal with the Cityzens will expire this summer, and he is yet to agree an extension with the club. Hence, Pep Guardiola's side might need to scout the market for midfield reinforcements.

Kovacic would fit perfectly in Manchester City's midfield alongside Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne. The 29-year-old midfielder is known for his press-resistance and can add a ball-carrying threat to the Premier League champions.

