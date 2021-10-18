Chelsea star attracting interest from 3 Premier League clubs - Reports

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley is reportedly attracting interest from Leeds United, Newcastle United and Burnley. The former Everton star has struggled for regular game time at Stamford Bridge this season, and could leave in the January transfer window.

Barkley spent last season on loan at Aston Villa and started the 2020-21 season brightly for Dean Smith’s side. However, a hamstring injury in November last year upset his rhythm and he never managed to match his early-season form again.

He wasn’t the same player in the second half of last season and Aston Villa subsequently did not make his loan move permanent. The club instead signed Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City in the summer.

The 27-year-old’s current contract with Chelsea runs until 2023, but they could sell him in January to fund new arrivals in the same window.

Barkley has made just three appearances across all competitions for Chelsea this season, and is yet to score a goal or provide an assist.

The trio of Leeds United, Newcastle United and Burnley have not started well this season, and will need reinforcements in January for a better showing in the second half.

Barkley needs a move to resurrect his career after poor Chelsea spell

Ross Barkley signed for Chelsea after a few enthralling seasons at Goodison Park, but his stint at Stamford Bridge hasn’t quite worked out.

Chelsea have several options in midfield, meaning Barkley is unlikely to get a lot of playing time this season. Still only 27, he perhaps needs to move elsewhere to resurrect his career.

There are plenty of clubs where he can thrive, and the likes of Leeds United and Newcastle United are among them. While Newcastle United are expected to splash the cash after their takeover, Leeds United might look to add more first-team quality after their dull start.

A player like Barkley would be the ideal signing for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, who play an expansive and high-intensity game.

Burnley are also in the running to sign Barkley, but a move there might be a step back for the 27-year-old considering the club's style of play under Sean Dyche.

