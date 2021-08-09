Chelsea star attracting interest from AS Roma - Reports

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho reportedly wants the club to sign Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham this summer.

Abraham has been linked with an exit from Chelsea this summer as the Blues are set to sign Romelu Lukaku in the coming days. The England international has struggled for playing time under Thomas Tuchel and a move could materialize in the coming weeks.

Inter Milan are expected to replace Lukaku with Edin Dzeko and Duvan Zapata, and AS Roma will need to sign an attacker as they will be left with only Borja Mayoral.

Abraham has attracted interest from several clubs this summer, with Arsenal and Aston Villa among his potential suitors. It remains to be seen if the 23-year old will stay in England or move to the Serie A.

As per The Mirror, Arsenal will step up their interest in Tammy Abraham should he decide to remain in England.

The 23-year old made a bright start to his Chelsea career under former manager Frank Lampard. However, he has fallen down the pecking order since Thomas Tuchel’s arrival at the club in January.

Abraham featured for Chelsea in pre-season and had hopes of making his way back into the first team following Olivier Giroud’s departure. Considering he will have competition if Romelu Lukaku arrives at the club, he is unlikely to be Tuchel's preferred option up front next season.

Abraham scored six goals in 22 Premier League appearances last season. He finished just one goal behind Jorginho, who was the club’s top scorer in the Premier League.

The forward is just 23 years of age and would be a good long-term signing for both Arsenal and AS Roma. While the Gunners are looking to add more fire-power to their team, Roma are heading in a new direction under Mourinho and need to freshen up their squad.

Abraham’s current contract with Chelsea expires in 2023, and the Blues are likely to reduce their initial asking price of £40 million as reported by The Sun.

