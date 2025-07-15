Chelsea star Benoit Badiashile addresses future at club amid exit rumors after Club World Cup triumph

Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile has confirmed that he will stay at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer. The Frenchman's future with the Blues has come under scrutiny following a mixed 2024-25 campaign.

Badiashile missed more than two months of action from December with a hamstring injury and appeared mostly in the Conference League upon his return. The 24-year-old ended the campaign with just 22 appearances for the London giants, including 20 starts.

Speaking to Foot Mercato, Badiashile insisted that everyone at Chelsea trusts him.

"It's an incredible end to the season for us. I'm happy and proud to be able to make history with this club. It took a lot of hard work and patience to achieve this success. I'm proud of my team, the work we've done, and the titles we've won," said Badiashile.

He continued:

"It's true that the seasons are very, very long for us. It's difficult because there's a lot of fatigue, not only physically but also mentally, but that's part of our job. However, yes, holidays are welcome. This will allow us to recharge our batteries and come back recharged for next season."

He concluded:

“Yes, I will still be at Chelsea next season. The club, the manager, and all the staff have a lot of faith in me and believe in me, and I will do everything I can to repay them on the pitch. I love the club, the city, and the fans. I hope to be able to make even more history with this magnificent club .”

The Frenchman is under contract until 2030.

Will Chelsea offload Joao Felix this summer?

Chelsea are eager to offload Joao Felix before the start of the new season, according to The Standard. The Blues are planning to trim their squad this summer, and the Portuguese forward is surplus to requirements.

Felix has had an underwhelming time since joining the London giants permanently from Atletico Madrid last summer. The 25-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan, where he failed to impress.

Chelsea have run out of patience with Felix and are eager to offload him permanently this summer. Benfica are interested in their former academy graduate and the player is also eager to rejoin his boyhood club. The Blues apparently want €35m for his signature, but the Portuguese club are only willing to pay half that amount for 50% of his rights.

