Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi set to quit England national team - Reports

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi could be switching his nationality from England to Ghana after dropping down the pecking order under Gareth Southgate, according to the Daily Mail (via the Sun).

Callum Hudson-Odoi seems to be disappointed with the England set-up after being dropped down to the U-21 team. The Chelsea winger recently declined a call-up to the U-21 side, suggesting he might want to change his national allegiance.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is still eligible to represent Ghana despite already making three England appearances so far in his career. However, his last cap for England came back in 2019.

According to FIFA rules, Hudson-Odoi can represent Ghana since he did not play for England in any major UEFA or FIFA tournaments while all of his three international caps came before the age of 21.

However, the Chelsea winger will have to wait another year to make his application to FIFA. Callum Hudson-Odoi can apply for a change of allegiance in November 2022, just before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Times have been difficult for Callum Hudson-Odoi. The 21-year-old winger has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea under the management of Thomas Tuchel and a move away from Stamford Bridge was blocked by the club back in the transfer window.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi considers Ghana as his home

Earlier this year, Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi revealed that he considers Ghana his second home and could represent the African nation in the future.

The Chelsea man decided to play for England instead of Ghana since the Three Lions offered him a chance since his youth career. Callum Hudson-Odoi revealed the following back in June 2021:

"I think obviously when you’re young, you have the opportunity to play for England throughout all the years, from under 15 to under 16 all the way up. When they obviously gave me the opportunity to come I was in the country already."

“It’s something that I already had in my mind, set on already playing for England. So it was the thing obviously choosing Ghana or England, and at the end of the day I said I always had the right people around me who always advise me – what’s right, what’s wrong. England came and I said 'Yeah, let me go and play for my country."

“But I said Ghana is my home as well, so we’ll see, we’ll see. You’ll never know, so.”

