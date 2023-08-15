Chelsea star close to joining PSG as he is not a part of Mauricio Pochettino's plans - Reports

According to journalist Izem Anass, Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech is close to completing a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as the Moroccan is not in Mauricio Pochettino's plans.

Ziyech was close to joining the Parisian club in January 2023. However, due to delayed paperwork by the Stamford Bridge club, a move didn't materialize.

According to reports, the 30-year-old winger is once again on the Parisian club's radar after being linked with a move to Al-Nassr previously in the summer transfer window. The transfer to the Saudi Pro League side reportedly fell through due to a failed medical.

Ziyech joined Chelsea back in 2020 and has since made 107 appearances for the club, scoring 14 goals and providing 13 assists across competitions.

With Mauricio Pochettino's side reportedly set to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace, Ziyech could fall further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Given Lionel Messi and Neymar's recent departures from PSG, Ziyech could be a handy addition for the Parisians.

Fabrizio Romano revealed why Chelsea didn't sign Neymar from PSG

Neymar recently completed a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. The Brazilian was linked with a move to several top European clubs, including the Blues, before completing the transfer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, however, revealed that the Blues opted to rely on big-money January signing Mykhaylo Mudryk over buying Neymar. In his Caught Offside column, Romano wrote:

"I’m aware of reports about top clubs in Europe turning down the chance to sign Neymar, but to be honest I think it’s easy to put Neymar’s name now everywhere, and from what I understand, Manchester City never discussed with Neymar, same for Manchester United."

Romano added:

"Chelsea were offered this chance by PSG in June and they decided to go for different, young players. It was never something concrete. They preferred to protect their young investments like Mykhaylo Mudryk."

Mudryk is seen as one of the most exciting young wingers in Europe and was signed for £89m in the January transfer window by Chelsea. The Blues were reportedly wary of signing Neymar as it could block Mudryk's path to regular first team minutes in the side.