Chelsea star in 'constant dialogue' with PSG and Real Madrid after halting contract extension talks - Reports

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is believed to be in 'constant dialogue' with PSG and Real Madrid regarding a potential summer move, as per Metro.

It has been claimed that contract talks between the Blues and their star defender have come to a standstill. The German international looks destined to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The former AS Roma defender's contract with Chelsea runs out after the ongoing season, and he has already rejected two contract offers from the West London club.

Rudiger is believed to be looking for a deal that will make him one of the highest paid players at Stamford Bridge. The latter of the two offers the Blues made to him was of around £140,000-a-week and the defender felt it did not reflect his status at the club.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Thomas Tuchel on the Antonio Rudiger contract talks. Thomas Tuchel on the Antonio Rudiger contract talks. https://t.co/6S2c4p2Boi

However, the Blues are adamant that they will keep their wage structure intact, meaning Rudiger's departure is all but certain. The report claims that talks over a new deal were last held at the back end of 2021 and the two parties haven’t held any discussions in well over a month.

Rudiger has made it clear that he would be happy to stay at the club but at the same time, he also insisted that the ball is in their court.

Real Madrid are said to be leading the chase for the 28-year-old and it could be another brilliant coup by Los Blancos having snapped up David Alaba on a free last summer.

Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the situation but with the future of their manager Mauricio Pochettino uncertain, a deal looks complicated.

It would be highly unlikely that either club would offer Rudiger much-improved terms but could offer him a lucrative sign-on fee.

Chelsea have a defensive crisis to resolve

Chelsea have a very tricky situation on their hands as three of their star defenders look set to leave on free transfers.

Alongside Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are both set to become free agents this summer.

Spanish side Barcelona are said to be leading the race for the signature of both defenders while Rudiger could be on his way to Real Madrid or PSG.

We have to wait and see how Tuchel deals with the departure of three of his star defenders.

