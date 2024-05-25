Chelsea star in demand as four European clubs show interest in signing him this summer - Reports

Stuttgart, Borussia Monchengladbach, Ajax and Feyenoord are reportedly interested in Chelsea youngster Omari Hutchinson. The 20-year-old is currently out on loan to Ipswich Town, with the club hoping to secure his services with a permanent transfer.

The Jamaican midfielder played an instrumental role in helping the club secure promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years. He scored 10 goals and also registered five assists on the trot. In doing so, he also bagged the club's Young Player of the Season award.

According to the report by Mirror, Stuttgart have emerged as the frontrunners to secure the Chelsea player's signature. The German side have already held talks with the Jamaican, who was reportedly in attendance to watch the 4-0 mauling of Borussia Monchengladbach.

Interestingly, The Foals are also in the fray to sign the 20-year-old. Dutch clubs Ajax and Feyenoord have also reportedly shown interest in bagging his services. However, it's unlikely that he'll be sold this summer.

While the decision rests on the next Chelsea manager, it's more likely that Hutchinson will go on loan to another club this summer although he may not return to Ipswich Town.

The club is currently discussing terms with its manager Kieran McKenna, who has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge following Mauricio Pochettino's departure. It's also possible that McKenna may decide against selling Hutchinson should he make the move to the west London club.

Following the culmination of the current season, here's what Hutchinson said (via Mirror):

"I want to reflect on how special this year has been for me. Since arriving at the club you have all made me feel welcome and loved. Thanks to my amazing team-mates who l now call brothers, helped me from the first day I entered that changing room."

"I’d also like to thank the special people behind the scenes who treated me like one of their own. To all the coaching staff that helped develop me into the player I am today, thank you."

Chelsea finished sixth in the Premier League this season and have qualified for the Europa League. However, they will be demoted to the Europa Conference League should Manchester United defeat Manchester City and win the FA Cup on Saturday (May 25).

Several managers linked with Chelsea following Pochettino's departure

According to a report from Football.london, the Blues have been linked with Kieran McKenna, Enzo Maresca, Thomas Frank, Ruben Amorim and former gaffer Jose Mourinho.

Leicester City gaffer Enzo Maresca led the Foxes to the Premier League just a season after they were demoted to the Championship. Along with McKenna, he has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

McKenna is also being tailed by Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United. The Seagulls sacked Roberto De Zerbi at the end of the season and several clubs, including Chelsea, have been linked with the Spaniard.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has been linked with a move away from the club for over a year now. He led the side to a 16th-place finish this season, 13 points clear of the bottom three.

Current Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim led the club to the Liga Portugal trophy this season following a fourth-place finish last season. Amorim will take Sporting to the final of the Portuguese Cup against Porto on Sunday, May 26.

Jose Mourinho, who left the Blues for the second time in 2015, has also been linked with a move back to London. He won three Premier League titles in his two spells and also managed Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Currently out of a job after being sacked by Roma, it remains to be seen if the Portuguese returns to English shores for the third time ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.