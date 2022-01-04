Chelsea star emerges as shock January target for Atletico Madrid: Reports

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has emerged as a shock transfer target for Atletico Madrid, according to reports in AS. Atletico could lose right-back Kieran Trippier to Newcastle United in the January transfer window. If the Spanish giants do sell Trippier to the Magpies, the aforementioned report claims the Diego Simeone-managed side could make a move for the Chelsea captain.

Azpilicueta is in the last year of his contract with Chelsea, who are currently trying everything possible to get him to sign an extension. However, there seems to be no progress in the negotiations as of now.

Sensing the opportunity, many elite European clubs could make a move for the Spaniard and convince him to join them for free in the summer transfer window. Barcelona have also been linked with Azpilicueta recently, but only a summer move has been reported.

However, as per the aforementioned report from AS, Atletico Madrid could move for the Chelsea captain in January itself. Of course that depends on the future of Trippier.

Cesar Azpilicueta is reportedly highly rated by Diego Simeone. The Spaniard can play both as a centre-back and a full-back efficiently. Chelsea could be tempted to sell the player if Atletico table a good offer for the 32-year-old.

Will Chelsea let go of Cesar Azpilicueta in the January transfer window?

Even though Cesar Azpilicueta seems to have quite a few suitors, the Blues will probably keep hold of him for the ongoing season at least. The Spaniard is one of the top stars at the club and selling him in January will create a huge void in the squad.

The club will probably try their best to get Azpilicueta to sign an extension to avoid losing him for free in the summer. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what the future holds for Cesar Azpilicueta.

