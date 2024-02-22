Chelsea star feels humiliated after failed transfer in January window: Reports

Chelsea outcast Malang Sarr has allegedly been left feeling embarassed following a failed transfer to Ligue 1 outfit Le Havre last January.

Sarr, who is yet to make a single appearance for the Blues this campaign, had the chance to leave Stamford Bridge on the winter deadline day. But, the 25-year-old's potential move to Le Havre fell through after his club failed to submit the necessary documents on time.

Subsequently, Le Havre's sporting director Mathieu Bodmer lambasted Chelsea for their lack of communication. He claimed that the Blues were 'disgraceful' and 'did a U-turn' in the potential switch involving Sarr.

Now, speaking on GiveMeSport, journalist Dean Jones has shed light on the star's current situation at the west London outfit. He said:

"It's a disappointing story. However, I think there are two sides to this, and I would be curious to hear the whole story from both angles. I find it very hard to believe that a player in his position would refuse to play [for the U21 side] because it wouldn't benefit him long-term to be entirely out of the shop window."

Opining on the left-footed centre-back's feelings, the journalist added:

"He's frustrated about how his Chelsea career has panned out and that potential transfers haven't worked out. He's now stuck, which has probably left him slightly humiliated and embarrassed. So, from that sense, I can understand his frustrations."

Sarr, whose contract is set to run out in June 2025, moved to Mauricio Pochettino's outfit on a free transfer from OGC Nice in 2020. He has made just 21 appearances across all competitions, starting 16 for them.

Thiago Silva backed to leave Chelsea soon

After Chelsea's 1-1 league draw at Manchester City past weekend, Liverpool great Jamie Carragher claimed that Thiago Silva should depart his club this summer. He told Sky Sports (h/t Football Transfers):

"I think with his age, his contract's up at the end of the season and when you see those two players [Axel Disasi and Levi Colwill] in together... I think it makes it very difficult for him to come back into the team between now and the end of the season – unless someone gets injured."

Carragher, who represented Liverpool 737 times as a player, added:

"I think looking at those two in a partnership and maybe another young centre-back in the squad, the days of Thiago Silva playing at Chelsea have got to come to an end."

Silva, who is currently recovering from a groin problem, has featured in 29 outings across competitions this season. The 39-year-old has netted three goals, including two in 23 Premier League appearances so far.

So far, the Brazilian defender has made 146 appearances and lifted three trophies for Chelsea since arriving on a Bosman move in 2020.