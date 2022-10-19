Chelsea star not giving up hope of making 2022 FIFA World Cup squad amid run of good form: Reports

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is not giving hope on making it into the Spain squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, according to reports.

Marca (per Sports Witness) has claimed that everything has changed in the last month for the shot-stopper, who Graham Potter has shown incredible faith in. The report claims that Kepa is a 'key' member of the team under the former Brighton & Hove Albion coach, having kept clean sheets in his previous four appearances.

Kepa has been brought back into Chelsea's starting lineup following a loss of form and injury to Edouard Mendy and the Spaniard has made the most of his opportunity. The former Athletic Bilbao man has refused to give up hope of going to Qatar, despite being behind Unai Simón, Robert Sánchez and David Raya in Luis Enrique's pecking order.

According to Mundo Deportivo, as per the aforementioned report, Potter has overseen a resurgence in Kepa's career, despite the keeper reportedly being keen to leave Stamford Bridge over the summer. Kepa is still the most expensive goalkeeper in history, following his move from Bilbao in 2018.

Kepa has endured a largely miserable time in west London, with a string of errors plaguing his time as he was ultimately replaced by Mendy. He had previously played just 11 Premier League games in the past two seasons before his recent spell back in the team.

His most recent display was a stunning showing against Aston Villa, as he made several world class stops to keep the hosts out as Chelsea won 2-0.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Graham Potter has worked his magic on Kepa Graham Potter has worked his magic on Kepa 🎩 https://t.co/nDLgEdU8Eu

Chelsea legend believes Kepa Arrizabalaga has matured this season

Former Blues winger Pat Nevin has claimed that a major factor behind Kepa's upturn in fortunes this season is that he has a much better attitude.

Nevin added that his the goalkeeper's display against Aston Villa was 'world-class', as the former Scotland winger wrote on Chelsea's official website:

“The world-class display by Kepa had at least as much to do with our most recent win as Mason [Mount], so we needed a little bit of luck early on our visit to Birmingham before controlling the game in the end.

“It is worth remembering that most keepers really only get close to approaching their best around the age of 28 and beyond. Kepa has reached that age now and you can sense the increased maturity in his performances all the way from the back of the gantry at the top of the stand.”

Chelsea will next face Brentford away on October 19.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes