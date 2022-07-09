Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech drops transfer hint by following Romelu Lukaku's decision

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech has announced that he is taking control of his professional career and could follow fellow Chelsea footballer Romelu Lukaku to Serie A.

Ziyech, 29, shared news on his Instagram account that he will now be representing himself when it comes to deciding his future.

The post read:

“I have reached a point in my life where I feel that the time is right for me to take full control of my professional future."

“I want negotiations and decisions about my career to be made by me. So moving forward, my team and I, together with out legal representatives, will handle the business side of things.

“Professional interest should be directed to the contact info in my bio. I remain incredibly grateful for your continued support.”

The Chelsea star has been represented by agent Nakhil Mondial so far. However, he looks set to take control of his own future and is reportedly close to joining Serie A champions AC Milan this summer.

Ziyech made 44 appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side last season, scoring 8 goals whilst providing 6 assists.

However, most of the former Ajax forward's appearances came from the bench. He hasn't had the best of times at Stamford Bridge, with Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic being favored over him in the forward line.

There have been reports that the Moroccan has fallen out of favor with Tuchel and he seems set to follow suit and join Lukaku in Italy.

The Belgian striker has joined Inter Milan on a season-long loan and both he and Ziyech could potentially be squaring off in the Derby della Madonnina next season.

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech needs a move

Hakim Ziyech has failed to deliver at Stamford Bridge

When Hakim Ziyech arrived at Chelsea in 2020 from Ajax, many had high hopes from the enigmatic winger. The left-footed winger had a reputation for breaching the defenses of the other teams in the Eredivisie, thus making him one of Europe's most admired wide-men.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #ACMilan



Negotiations ongoing between Milan and Chelsea to reach an agreement, talks on.

“I don’t know… it’s up to the board”, AC Milan manager Pioli replied with a smile on his face when asked about Ziyech as perfect player for his systemNegotiations ongoing between Milan and Chelsea to reach an agreement, talks on. #CFC “I don’t know… it’s up to the board”, AC Milan manager Pioli replied with a smile on his face when asked about Ziyech as perfect player for his system 🔴 #ACMilanNegotiations ongoing between Milan and Chelsea to reach an agreement, talks on. #CFChttps://t.co/mNMsOjSx4u

Unfortunately, the Moroccan has never seemed able to click with Thomas Tuchel's system at Stamford Bridge and has had to fight for his place in the playing XI. Given where he stands, a move to AC Milan could be the best thing for his career.

