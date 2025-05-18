Chelsea star hunting for houses in Spain as Real Madrid plot move - Reports

Chelsea midfielder and vice-captain Enzo Fernandez is reportedly house hunting in Madrid amid interest from Real Madrid. Fernandez's interest in a property in Madrid has been reported by a journalist from Argentine outlet Laposta and relayed by Defensa Central (via Madrid Universal).

Ad

It has been claimed that Fernandez has already visited properties in Madrid with his partner, Valentina Cervantes. They have reportedly visited houses in the same area where Atletico Madrid attacker and Fernandez's Argentina teammate Julian Alvarez resides.

It has also been claimed that Alvarez recommended the area to his compatriot, with Rodrigo De Paul and pop star Tini Stoessel also involved. The report claimed:

“Enzo Fernandez has already seen a house with Valentina Fernandez in the same area where Julian Alvarez lives. He hasn’t signed yet, they are analyzing it. Alvarez’s partner with Valentina Cervantes, are practically best friends. They have already gone to see a house to buy in Madrid."

Ad

Trending

Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a switch to Real Madrid, with Los Blancos reportedly looking for a new central midfielder. Chelsea could reportedly sell the Argentine superstar for €75 million or even less to balance their books.

The Blues splashed £106.8 million (€127m) for his services from Benfica back in January 2023 following a fantastic World Cup 2022 campaign. Real Madrid were also named as suitors for the technically gifted playmaker, but it was Chelsea who won the race.

Ad

Fernandez has had ups and downs in form during his time at Stamford Bridge, but has enjoyed himself this season. He has seven goals and 13 assists in 44 appearances across competitions this campaign for Enzo Maresca's side.

Chelsea star offers himself to Real Madrid: Reports

Enzo Fernandez is reportedly ready to leave Chelsea and wants to join Real Madrid in the summer. As reported by Defensa Central, the 24-year-old is far from happy at Stamford Bridge.

Ad

Real Madrid have been long-term admirers of the Argentina international and are reportedly considering a move in the wake of Luka Modric's potential exit. However, the Spanish capital club have financial constraints and are unable to match his €80 million valuation.

Chelsea are keen on keeping Fernandez, but could be tempted to sell their vice-captain for the right offer. They are in dire need to balance their books, and Fernandez is one of the top sellable assets. Selling Fernandez for less than £87 million (€103.5m) would mean they would incur a significant loss from his sale.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More