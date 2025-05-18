Chelsea star hunting for houses in Spain as Real Madrid plot move - Reports

Chelsea midfielder and vice-captain Enzo Fernandez is reportedly house hunting in Madrid amid interest from Real Madrid. Fernandez's interest in a property in Madrid has been reported by a journalist from Argentine outlet Laposta and relayed by Defensa Central (via Madrid Universal).
It has been claimed that Fernandez has already visited properties in Madrid with his partner, Valentina Cervantes. They have reportedly visited houses in the same area where Atletico Madrid attacker and Fernandez's Argentina teammate Julian Alvarez resides.
It has also been claimed that Alvarez recommended the area to his compatriot, with Rodrigo De Paul and pop star Tini Stoessel also involved. The report claimed:
“Enzo Fernandez has already seen a house with Valentina Fernandez in the same area where Julian Alvarez lives. He hasn’t signed yet, they are analyzing it. Alvarez’s partner with Valentina Cervantes, are practically best friends. They have already gone to see a house to buy in Madrid."
Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a switch to Real Madrid, with Los Blancos reportedly looking for a new central midfielder. Chelsea could reportedly sell the Argentine superstar for €75 million or even less to balance their books.
The Blues splashed £106.8 million (€127m) for his services from Benfica back in January 2023 following a fantastic World Cup 2022 campaign. Real Madrid were also named as suitors for the technically gifted playmaker, but it was Chelsea who won the race.
Fernandez has had ups and downs in form during his time at Stamford Bridge, but has enjoyed himself this season. He has seven goals and 13 assists in 44 appearances across competitions this campaign for Enzo Maresca's side.
