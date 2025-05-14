Chelsea star offers services to Real Madrid in light of surprise interest from La Liga giants: Reports

Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea spell could be brought to an early conclusion after his agents reportedly made him available to Real Madrid. The midfielder joined the Blues in January 2023 for a British-record £106.8 million, but is said to be unhappy at Stamford Bridge. He is said to be eager to join the Spanish capital club, according to Defensa Central.

Real Madrid have long coveted Fernandez, particularly with possible midfield openings due to the expected exits of aging veteran Luka Modric. Nevertheless, the club is confronted with a financial obstacle. The Blues are reportedly asking for more than €80 million for the 24-year-old in order to discourage interested parties.

Back in January, Los Blancos were reportedly considering a player swap, with Aurelien Tchouameni being touted as the bait for Fernandez (via The Sun). Tchouameni, who they signed from Monaco in 2022 for £85.3 million, has been played out of position and reportedly wants to move away from the Bernabeu.

Chelsea, however, are presented with a dilemma. Selling Fernandez for anything less than £87 million would incur an economic loss of the amortization of his transfer fee for his contract, which expires in 2032. The club need to meet UEFA's financial fair play regulations, forcing Fernandez's fee to go higher if they are to sell him.

Real Madrid accelerate bid for Chelsea target, willing to pay £50m release fee

Real Madrid have officially informed Bournemouth that they will be exercising Dean Huijsen's £50m release clause, according to GIVEMESPORT. Personal terms talks with the player have already commenced, after a formal offer was made by the La Liga side.

Huijsen's heart is made up — he desires to play for Real Madrid. Against Premier League clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool, the Spanish giants are favorites to seal the deal.

Bournemouth, noticing the increasing competition, expect the clause to be activated soon and are hoping for a speedy conclusion. Meanwhile, the 20-year-old defender is expected to make his choice by the end of May.

Los Blancos' late but firm entry into the race was accelerated by new manager Xabi Alonso. Scheduled to take office prior to the Club World Cup, Alonso has emphasized that there is a necessity for strengthening the defense. Huijsen has been targeted to bring depth to the roster before the summer tournament in the United States.

