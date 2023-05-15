Chelsea star keen on Manchester City transfer: Reports

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic is reportedly keen to join Manchester City in the summer.

Kovacic has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer. According to journalist Simon Jones, the Croat is interested in joining the Cityzens and he could be a great signing for the club.

Manchester City could look to reinforce their squad in the summer. Ilkay Gundigan is in the final months of his contract and has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Bernardo Silva has also been the subject of transfer rumors as well. Kalvin Phillips, meanwhile, has failed to find his feet at the Etihad. He has been the target of clubs like Aston Villa and West Ham United (via Football Insider).

The Croat has been one of the Blues' best players in recent seasons. He has made 220 appearances for the club since joining the club from Real Madrid in 2018. Kovacic has once again been important this season, scoring twice and providing two assists in 36 games across competitions.

His current deal with Chelsea will run out at the end of the 2023-24 season. However, amidst exit rumors and the player's interest in joining City, a move to Manchester might be on the cards for him.

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic

Manchester City are not the only club from Manchester that are interested in a move for Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic. Manchester United are also reportedly considering making a move for the former Real Madrid man.

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils are plotting a €30 million move for Kovacic. United are keen to bolster their squad in the summer and midfield is one of the positions that the club are most keen on improving.

Erik ten Hag's side look set to play in the UEFA Champions League next season. Hence, they might need a bigger pool of players. Kovacic, given his experience of playing in major games, can turn out to be a great addition.

Also, United's €30 million valuation might be a bargain for Kovacic. He is one of the finest midfielders in the world. United, however, might need to fend off interest from their city rivals, Manchester City.

