Chelsea star looking to return to former club - Reports 

Chelsea forward Timo Werner is eyeing a move back to RB Leipzig, according to Florian Plettenberg. The striker is not keen to stay at Stamford Bridge as he wants to play regularly and be in shape for the World Cup next year.

As per the Sky Sports reporter, Werner and Blues boss Thomas Tuchel are not on good terms, and a departure for the forward is likely.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal News @philipphinze24 News #Werner : On Friday we have reported excl. about the #CFC relation Tuchel/Werner & the possibility of his departure. Still early stage but a return to Leipzig is an option for all parties. We‘ve been told that it would be a long way to go. @SkySportDE ❗️News #Werner: On Friday we have reported excl. about the #CFC relation Tuchel/Werner & the possibility of his departure. Still early stage but a return to Leipzig is an option for all parties. We‘ve been told that it would be a long way to go. @SkySportDE @philipphinze24 🇩🇪

Werner spoke to the media last week and confirmed that he was looking to play more. He hinted at a transfer away and was quoted by Daily Mirror saying:

"It is clear I want to play more and I should play more to be in good shape for the World Cup — and also to have a chance to play. First of all, the most important thing is that I am happy. I am happy when I play and score goals. That's the fact. That's what I should take care of and the other things will come. I could be happy everywhere. It is hard to say (why I've struggled for game time).

I didn't ask but I think of course the manager always has different ideas, different thoughts and what you need in different games, I think in many games I was not in his thoughts so I try to change that. It is clear I want to play more and I should play more to first be in good shape for the World Cup and also, to have a chance to play at the World Cup."

The German has made 89 appearances for the west London club so far, scoring 23 goals and providing 21 assists across all competitions.

Tuchel handed him a chance to impress against Arsenal in the Florida Cup in Orlando, but the he failed to make any significant impact. The Blues had a forgettable outing against the Gunners, losing the match 4-0.

Chelsea manager not happy with Werner's comments

Tuchel expressed his shock at Werner's comments when quizzed by the media. The Chelsea manager claimed that he would have been the happiest person if he had had a contract at the club during his playing days.

He said:

"I'm surprised, I would be very happy as a young guy having a contract at Chelsea Football Club. I would be one of the happiest people on the planet. Show quality, take your place and defend your place. I would be one of the happiest people on the planet having a contract with Chelsea. If he said this, I do not understand."

Werner has played 158 games for RB Leipzig and scored 93 goals for them while assisting 40 times. He joined the Blues in 2020 for a fee of around £47.6 million and still has three years left on his contract.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far