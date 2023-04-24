Chelsea star makes contact with Juventus just one season after joining the club: Reports

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea. The Senegal star has apparently had a conversation with Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri and is open to a return to Italy.

As per a report in Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are ready to sign Koulibaly in the summer as they look to strengthen their defense. The Chelsea star was in top form during his time with Napoli and was a target for the Old Lady.

However, he left Italy and ended up joining Chelsea last summer. The defender has not had a great season, struggling to adapt to the Premier League.

With centre-back Levi Colwill returning from loan, the Blues are interested in keeping the highly-rated youngster in their squad along with new signing Benoit Badiashile. The move leaves Koulibaly free to leave the club and return to Italy in the summer.

Kalidou Koulibaly wants to fight for Chelsea

Kalidou Koulibaly has admitted that he has not been at his best this season. However, he was quick to add that he is slowly returning to his best.

He was quoted by football.london as saying:

"I know I'm not at 100% yet, but think I'm coming to my level. Chelsea made a big decision to sign me [last summer for £33 million] and there's a big desire in me to give back. I want to be part of this club for many years. This is not the year Chelsea were expecting, but sometimes when you have big changes, new proprietors, and half the team is new, everybody has to adapt. But we know how big the ambition is here and we're going to work to win back the confidence of the supporters."

The defender has so far made 31 appearances for Chelsea across competitions, scoring two and assisting one goal. He will hope to put in much-improved performances next season if he stays put at Stamford Bridge beyond this summer.

Poll : 0 votes