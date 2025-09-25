Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson reaches informal agreement over transfer after Bayern Munich loan: Reports

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has reportedly reached an agreement with Bayern Munich over contract terms for a permanent transfer. The Senegal international moved to the Allianz Arena on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day after two eventful years at Stamford Bridge.German publication BILD has revealed (via Metro) that Jackson has held talks with Bayern Munich and has an agreement in place for a five-year deal with the Bundesliga giants. The club have secured the agreement with the 24-year-old to prevent any other teams from swooping in to sign him, and they will now take their time before negotiating with Chelsea.Formerly of Villarreal, Jackson exited Stamford Bridge this summer in a move that had a lot of drama. The striker was permitted to leave after the club negotiated a huge loan fee with Vincent Kompany's side, but was then recalled after a serious injury to Liam Delap. He refused to budge, and after another round of negotiations, a deal was struck for him to move to Germany for a bigger loan fee and a conditional obligation to buy.Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness hinted that the club will not sign Jackson permanently, as he will not meet the 40 starts criteria for a permanent deal. The club are, however, prepared to enter into talks with Chelsea to have them lower their €65 million demand for the striker, whose deal with them runs until 2033.Nicolas Jackson has played thrice for Bayern Munich since his move, with his first start coming against Hoffenheim last weekend. Chelsea's decision to sign Emanuel Emegha for next season symbolizes that they have moved on from the Senegal striker, and he likely has no future at Stamford Bridge.Chelsea star aiming for 2026 return from injury - ReportsChelsea striker Liam Delap is reportedly looking to return to action for the Blues in the new year following his hamstring injury. The England U-21 international has been sidelined after he suffered a hamstring problem in the Blues' 2-0 win over Fulham earlier this month.Daily Mail journalist Kieran Gill has revealed (via @TouchlineX) that the 22-year-old is set for a much longer spell on the sidelines than was first feared. The former Ipswich Town man is hoping for a full recovery from his hamstring tear by the start of 2026, and will miss around five months of action.Delap joined the Blues for around £30 million at the end of the 2023-24 season, signing in time to play a part in their FIFA Club World Cup campaign. He scored once and provided one assist in the competition, and made three league appearances before his injury.