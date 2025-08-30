Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca provides worrying Liam Delap injury update after their 2-0 win over Fulham

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has provided a worrying update on Liam Delap's injury following thier 2-0 win against Fulham. The Italian manager has claimed that the summer signing from Ipswich Town could face six to eight weeks on the sidelines.
Delap had to be substituted off in the 14th minute stopped running after a long ball and grabbed his right hamstring. It was evident that he could not carry on but left the pitch on his own.
However, following the match, Enzo Maresca has claimed that the 22-year-old could be out for six to eight weeks. He said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:
“Liam Delap is expected to be out for 6 to 8 weeks because of this type of injury."
Delap was replaced by youngster Tyrique George, who had a decent game but was himself subbed off later in the game. Delap's absence would mean Joao Pedro would be the only natural number nine for Enzo Maresca over the next couple of months.
Chelsea are set to allow Nicolas Jackson leave on loan to Bayern Munich with the Bavarians having the option to make the deal permanent. The Blues will get €15 million as loan fee for the Senegal international with Bayern also having the option to sign him for €80 million.
Delap only joined the Blues this summer after they triggered his £30 million release clause following Ipswich Town's relegation. He scored 12 league goals for the Tractor Boys last season in 37 appearances.
Chelsea managed to secure a 2-0 win against Fulham despite Delap going off injured. The match was embroiled with plenty of controversy with Fulham's goal being chalked off by VAR and the Blues getting a controversial penalty.
Chelsea are reportedly set to loan out Nicolas Jackson to Bayern Munich for the rest of the season. The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge throughout the summer and looks finally on his way out.
As per the BBC, Bayern Munich will pay a loan fee of £13 million and can exercise a buy option for £56 million. However, the Bundesliga giants have no obligation to buy the Senegal international permanently.
Jackson joined Chelsea in the summer of 2023 from Villarreal in a deal worth reported £32 million. He scored 30 goals and provided 12 assists in 81 appearances for the Blues.