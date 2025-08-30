Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson set to join European giants on-loan as club accept £13m plus £56m buy option deal: Reports

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is set to join Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. The Senegal star was looking to leave Stamford Bridge this summer after the addition of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

According to a report in the BBC, Bayern Munich are set to pay a £13 million loan fee to sign Jackson this season. The Bundesliga side also have an option to sign him for £56 million next summer when the loan expires.

The loan agreement comes less than a month after said he was not afraid of competition at Chelsea. He claimed that the new signings would only make things better for the club and told DSports (via TheSportzine):

"Competition? I have no competitor. We are all here to help the club. Everyone has a role to play. I'm on a mission. It's up to the coach to make his choices. I only focus on my work."

Talking about last season when Enzo Maresca's side won the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup, he added:

"That's football. There are ups and downs. But I didn't lack confidence. I was focused on what I needed to improve. The most important thing is to get up at the right time, without spreading yourself too thin. I'm a Chelsea player. The future belongs to God. If there is a change, you will know about it. For the moment, I'm focused on my preparation."

Chelsea signed Jackson for £32 million from Villarreal, on an eight-year deal. He signed an extension last summer after a good debut season, but faded away in 2025 and has managed just one Premier League goal since the turn of the year.

Enzo Maresca left the door open for Nicolas Jackson's Chelsea exit

Enzo Maresca spoke about the future of Nicolas Jackson earlier this month and admitted that the striker could leave in the transfer window. The manager added that the addition of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro has made them the key players for the position, leaving Jackson was limited opportunities on the pitch.

He said (via BBC):

"At the moment we also had two strikers arrive, Joao [Pedro] and Liam [Delap]. So we will see what happens."

Nicolas Jackson has scored 30 goals and assisted 12 times in his 81 matches for the Blues. He scored in the UEFA Conference League final against Real Betis, but lost his place to Delap and Pedro at the FIFA Club World Cup.

