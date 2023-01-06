Chelsea star raging as he was subbed on and subbed off by Graham Potter against Manchester City - Reports

Chelsea forward Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang was reportedly left fuming after his side's clash against Manchester City.

Aubameyang was named on the Blues' substitutes bench for the game at Stamford Bridge on Thursday (January 5). He was brought on just five minutes into the contest after Raheem Sterling went down with a reported hamstring injury.

The Gabonese international recorded just 13 touches and couldn't get a single shot away before being substituted in the 68th minute. The substitution upset Aubameyang, according to the Daily Star.

Daily Star Sport @DailyStar_Sport

dailystar.co.uk/sport/football… A bad night all round for #CFC was even worse for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - who was subbed on and off A bad night all round for #CFC was even worse for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - who was subbed on and off 😳dailystar.co.uk/sport/football…

It's worth noting that he was the only senior goalscorer in the Blues' squad for the clash against Manchester City and was taken off just five minutes after they went 1-0 down. Aubameyang was replaced by the younger Omari Hutchinson.

This was the latest blemish on what has been a difficult stint for the former Arsenal striker at Chelsea. He has started just four Premier League games since his arrival in the summer, averaging a mere 44 minutes per game across nine appearances.

Aubameyang has averaged only 0.3 shots on target and 12.7 touches per game, netting just once.

Riyad Mahrez strike sinks Chelsea as Manchester City gain ground on Arsenal

Despite losing Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic to injury in the first 22 minutes, Chelsea looked the better side early on against Manchester City.

Graham Potter's team were compact and allowed City very little space and time on the ball to get into their rhythm. Pep Guardiola's side had 54% possession in the first half and only five shots, of which just one was on target.

The Blues had just one effort on target as well but also hit the woodwork through Carney Chukwuemeka, who had replaced Pulisic. That prompted City to make two half-time changes, with Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker going off for Rico Lewis and Manuel Akanji respectively. The visitors improved, with Nathan Ake striking the frame with a header.

Guardiola rolled the dice again close to the hour-mark, bringing on Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez. That ultimately proved to be a masterstroke, as Grealish assisted Mahrez's winner in the 63rd minute with a superb ball to the far post.

The victory meant Manchester City moved to within five points of Premier League leaders Arsenal, who drew goalless against Newcastle United earlier this week. Both teams have played 17 games and will clash in the league on February 15.

Meanwhile, Chelsea remain tenth after 17 games and are already ten points adrift of Manchester United, who occupy the final UEFA Champions League spot.

Poll : 0 votes