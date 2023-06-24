Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku linked with shock move to former club's city rivals - Reports

Chelsea and Romelu Lukaku has reportedly held talks with AC Milan over a potential move with a return to their rivals Inter Milan unlikely.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via GOAL) AC Milan have opened talks with the Blues over a potential deal for the Belgian. The Rosseneri are willing to pay the €40 million that the Premier League giants are demanding.

This wasn't the case for their arch-rivals Inter Milan who Lukaku spent the past season on loan. The Nerazzurri are in financial turmoil and can't afford to pay that fee for the 30-year-old.

However, Stefano Pioli's attempts to sign the forward are scuppered by his desire to remain with Inter. He reportedly doesn't want to wear the shirt of their cross-city rivals.

Lukaku has had two spells with Simone Inzaghi's side and has built a close bond with the Serie A giants. He bagged 14 goals and seven assists in 37 appearances across competitions in the season gone by.

He won the Serie A title with the Nerazzurri in 2021 and was named as the Italian league's Player of the Year. His admiration for Inter Milan has been clear throughout his two spells at the San Siro.

The veteran frontman spoke fondly of La Beneamata in January, telling SKY ITALIA:

“Inter fans are truly special; for me they’re the best I’ve met. Even if we are in trouble, they are always there to help the team. I thought they were still angry with me, but they know I’ve always had Inter in my heart, even if I left."

Hence, a move to their rivals AC Milan might not be in the Belgian's best interests. However, he does also have interest from the Saudi Pro League. Al Hilal have reportedly offered the Chelsea striker €30 million per season to join Ramon Diaz's side.

Lukaku and Thomas Tuchel's friction that led to Chelsea exit last summer

Tuchel and Lukaku were at war at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku left Chelsea last summer, rejoining Inter on a season-long loan. It came after he had spent just one season back at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues spent a then-club record €113 million fee on the Belgian who had just come off a superb season at the San Siro. He netted 30 goals in 44 games across competitions for Inzaghi's side in the 2020-21 campaign. That form didn't follow him to west London as he managed just 15 goals in 44 matches across competitions.

However, it was his frosty relationship with former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel that led to his departure last summer. The pair were at loggerheads during his time playing under the German.

Lukaku gave a controversial interview to SKY ITALIA in November 2021, questioning Tuchel's system. He was slapped with a £325,000 fine and apologized for his comments.

However, there was no turning back as he failed to mend his relationship with Tuchel. The German was still in charge last summer when he rejoined Inter.

