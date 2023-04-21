Chelsea star's agents holding talks with Manchester City over a potential summer transfer: Reports

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic's agents are reportedly holding talks with Manchester City over a potential permanent move in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Kovacic, 28, has been a crucial figure for the west London side since arriving from Real Madrid initially on loan and then on a permanent basis for £40 million in 2019. So far, he has helped his club lift a total of four trophies.

A right-footed technical operator renowned for his vision and dribbling, the 93-cap Croatia international has been rumored to exit Chelsea. Manchester United and AC Milan were credited with an interest in the player earlier this campaign.

The Blues are said to be keen to cash in on the former Inter Milan man as he is in the final 14 months of his current contract.

According to N1, Kovacic's entourage are in London holding initial discussions with Manchester City ahead of a potential summer deal. Cityzens boss Pep Guardiola is said to be a big admirer of the £30 million-rated midfielder.

With Ilkay Gundogan likely to join Barcelona and Kalvin Phillips garnering interest from Aston Villa, Manchester City have prioritized Kovacic's signature this summer. The reigning Premier League champions are hopeful of striking a deal below the Croatian's price tag due to his present contract situation at Stamford Bridge.

Should Kovacic join Guardiola's side in the near future, he would become a regular starter in a double pivot alongside Rodri. Although the Chelsea midfielder's natural role is deeper, he could step in as an advanced playmaker if required.

Overall, the 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist has registered six goals and 14 assists in 217 games for Chelsea.

Chelsea set to face competition from Marseille for 26-year-old: Reports

As per Foot Mercato, Marseille are keen to sign Juventus star Denis Zakaria as a replacement for Matteo Guendouzi in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Ligue 1 outfit is hoping to utilize president Pablo Longoria's former contacts at Juventus to finalize a permanent move for the on-loan Chelsea midfielder.

However, a potential deal is dependent on the Blues' decision to exercise their buy option for Zakaria in the region of £30 million. Due to the Swiss' lacklustre outings, he is likely to be sent back to Turin during the close season.

Zakaria, 26, joined the Stamford Bridge outfit from Juventus on a season-long loan move last summer. He has scored one goal in 599 minutes of action so far, spread across 11 matches across all competitions this campaign.

