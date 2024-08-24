Chelsea star's move to Premier League side set to collapse following medical issues - Reports

Chelsea striker Armando Broja's move to Ipswich Town will reportedly not go through due to issues with the player's medical. According to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, the transfer has been stalled.

The Albania international was linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, with the attacker eyeing more game time. Broja is currently behind Nicolas Jackson in the position while new signing Marc Guiu also seems to be ahead of the former Southampton man.

Touching on the situation, Sheth said:

"Sky Sports News understands that the deal to take Chelsea forward Armando Broja to Ipswich is unlikely to happen at this stage. There are reports it has broken down at the paperwork stage."

"However, one source has told us his medical highlighted an issue. As a result- as it stands- the deal has stalled."

Broja has found it difficult to break into the west London outfit's starting lineup throughout his time at the club. He came up through the youth teams at Chelsea and underwent a couple of loan deals within in England at Southampton and Fulham.

Overall, the 22-year-old striker has made just 38 appearances across competitions for the Blues, bagging three goals and two assists. A move to a club like Ipswich Town would have been ideal, given that this transfer would keep Broja in the Premier League and provide him regular game time.

The Albanian forward still has four years left on his current contract at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea continue to monitor Victor Osimhen as Enzo Maresca fails to rule out more incomings

Victor Osimhen

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has not ruled out more incomings at Stamford Bridge this summer. As a result, the Blues continue to be linked with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

According to The Guardian, the west Londoners want to onboard the Nigeria international on loan, something that the Italian club aren't willing to offer. Speaking about potential incoming players, Maresca said (via The Guardian):

"But if we are going to sign players because they are going to help us improve, sure we will sign players- otherwise we are happy with the way we are."

Osimhen coming to Chelsea could see the 25-year-old even become the team's first choice in the positions. Currently, he has two years left on his deal at Napoli. To date, Osimhen has made 133 appearances across competitions for the club, bagging 76 goals and 18 assists.

