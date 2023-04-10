Chelsea star set to sign long-term deal until 2027 amid transfer interest from Manchester City: Reports

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell is reportedly set to extend his contract until 2027 amid summer transfer interest from Manchester City.

Chilwell, 26, has emerged as one of the most consistent performers for the Blues in the recent past. Since recovering from a hamstring injury this season, he has reclaimed his left-back spot from Marc Cucurella.

An offensive-minded wing-back, the 17-cap England international has scored two goals and laid out four assists in 25 appearances across all competitions for Frank Lampard's side this term. He has been a crucial part of his side's progress in the UEFA Champions League due to his fine outings against Borussia Dortmund in the last-16 stage.

According to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Chilwell is likely to commit his future to Chelsea by penning a new four-year contract in the near future. The top brass at Stamford Bridge are keen to avoid any squad members entering the final 24 months of their deals.

Chilwell, whose improved contract is set to expire in June 2027, has also popped up on Manchester City's radar of late. Pep Guardiola has identified the 2021 UEFA Champions League winner as a perfect addition to his side in light of their left-back issues, as per The Times.

However, with Chilwell set to extend his deal at the Blues, a potential move to the Etihad Stadium would soon be considered off the cards.

Chilwell is next set to be in action for Chelsea in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash at Real Madrid on Wednesday (April 12).

Chelsea defender clarifies his situation at the club amid speculations around future

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has failed to settle at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Napoli for £34 million last summer. He was recently linked with a permanent move away, as per TEAMtalk.

Speaking to The Times, Koulibaly clarified his current situation, saying:

"I know I'm not at 100 per cent yet, but think I'm coming to my level. Chelsea made a big decision to sign me and there's a big desire to give back. I want to be part of this club for many years."

Sharing his thoughts on the Blues' ongoing struggles, Koulibaly added:

"This is not the year we all were expecting, but sometimes when you have big changes, new proprietors, and half the team is new, everybody has to adapt. But we know how big the ambition is and we're going to work to win back the confidence of the supporters."

The Blues are currently languishing in the 11th spot in the 2022-23 Premier League table, with just 39 points from 30 games, 17 points off top four.

