Chelsea star on the verge of joining Real Madrid after rejecting Bayern Munich: Reports

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg confirmed that Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga is on the verge of joining Real Madrid after rejecting a move to Bayern Munich.

Arrizabalaga is set to replace Thibaut Courtois in goal in the Spanish capital. The Belgian shot-stopper suffered an ACL injury and is set to undergo surgery as a result. He can be expected to be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Hence, Los Blancos are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper and Arrizabalaga could be the man to head to the Santiago Bernabeu as Courtois' replacement. The Spaniard was expected to be Chelsea's first choice goalkeeper this season after Eduardo Mendy was sold.

Bayern, on the other hand, is looking for a new keeper as Yann Sommer has joined Inter Milan. Manuel Neuer, on the other hand, could be out until the start of 2024. Kepa, however, has declined a move to the Allianz Arena and the Spaniard is set to join Real Madrid instead.

The Blues recently signed Robert Sanchez and he could serve as the number 1 for the 2023-24 season. The club, though, might need another goalkeeper and with David De Gea currently a free agent, things could get interesting.

Chelsea looking to sign Real Madrid target Dusan Vlahovic: reports

According to ESPN, Chelsea are looking to step up their pursuit of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is also a target for Real Madrid. The Serbian hasn't been to able find his best form for the Bianconerri.

Vlahovic joined Juve from Fiorentina in January 2022 and has since scored 23 goals and has provided six assists in 63 matches for the Turin giants. The consensus notion is that Vlahovic's abilities haven't fully flourished under Massimiliano Allegri, who is often termed as a defensive coach.

The Blues, on the other hand, are considering adding an attacker to their ranks after Christopher Nkunku's injury. The Frenchman, who completed a summer move from RB Leipzig, suffered an injury blow in the pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund.

Vlahovic could be a great addition to the attack for the Stamford Bridge club. Despite his recent stale form, the striker is only 23 years old and could become a great signing for the Premier League club.